10 Times Trend-Setter Jhanvi Kapoor Made The Fashion Meter Crash

Here's a lowdown of the times when Jhanvi set major fashion goals. In February this year, Jhanvi set the fashion meter high at the destination wedding of Kapoor cousin Akshay Marwah, looking stunning in ensembles from the shelves of Manish Malhotra.
Talking about redefining airport fashion? Oh, Jhanvi is the queen of it.
Here's a style-check from Jhanvi, yet-again:
Jhanvi and Sridevi, colour coordinated in white, were the special guests at a party hosted by Manish Malhotra earlier this year.
This is how Jhanvi usually steps out for family dinner - looking ravishing.
Jhanvi and Sridevi topped trends for a considerable amount of time last year for a picture posted by their favourite designer Manish Malhotra. You'll know why.
Meanwhile, pictures of Jhanvi at her fashionable best are often shared on social media. Here are some:
Last year, Jhanvi turned heads at the screening of Harshvardhan Kapoor and Saiyami Kher's Mirzya in Mumbai, where she arrived with her father. Dressed in a pale peach dress, Jhanvi stole the spotlight.
Meanwhile, Jhanvi Kapoor is expected to be launched in Bollywood with Karan Johar.