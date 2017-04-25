Advertisement
10 Times Trend-Setter Jhanvi Kapoor Made The Fashion Meter Crash

By now, Jhanvi Kapoor is also well known for setting trends whenever she steps out

Jhanvi Kapoor

Style check from Jhanvi Kapoor (courtesy manishmalhotra05)

Highlights

  • Jhanvi's favourite designer appears to be Manish Malhotra
  • Jhanvi is often spotted at the airport looking smart and chic
  • Jhanvi is expected to make her Bollywood debut soon
Sridevi's elder daughter is prepping for Bollywood and is a regular visitor at filmy parties. Jhanvi, who is also a frequent flyer, is also spotted at film screenings and navigating the airport often. Jhanvi was recently photographed outside Manish Malhotra's store in Mumbai, dressed perfectly to combat the summer heat. Jhanvi paired her multicolour gym-wear with an aqua jacket and looked chic with her hair tied in a top knot. By now, Jhanvi is also well known for setting trends whenever she steps out. Jhanvi, 19, however, is mostly spotted with her parents - mother Sridevi and father Boney Kapoor, and younger sister Khushi, who also appears fashionably inspired by her Jhanvi.

Here's a lowdown of the times when Jhanvi set major fashion goals. In February this year, Jhanvi set the fashion meter high at the destination wedding of Kapoor cousin Akshay Marwah, looking stunning in ensembles from the shelves of Manish Malhotra.
 

 


Talking about redefining airport fashion? Oh, Jhanvi is the queen of it.
 
jhanvikapoor

Jhanvi Kapoor spotted at the Mumbai airport

Here's a style-check from Jhanvi, yet-again:
 
 

Mom -Daughter Goals #Sridevi - @jhanvikapoorx

A post shared by SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@sridevibkapoor) on


Jhanvi and Sridevi, colour coordinated in white, were the special guests at a party hosted by Manish Malhotra earlier this year.
jhanvikapoor

Jhanvi kapoor and Sridevi were colour coordinated

This is how Jhanvi usually steps out for family dinner - looking ravishing.
 
 

Happy Birthday, my strength and my best friend love you always

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on



Jhanvi and Sridevi topped trends for a considerable amount of time last year for a picture posted by their favourite designer Manish Malhotra. You'll know why.
 


Meanwhile, pictures of Jhanvi at her fashionable best are often shared on social media. Here are some:
 
 

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on


 


Last year, Jhanvi turned heads at the screening of Harshvardhan Kapoor and Saiyami Kher's Mirzya in Mumbai, where she arrived with her father. Dressed in a pale peach dress, Jhanvi stole the spotlight.

jhanvikapoor

Jhanvi Kapoor turned heads at Mizya screening



Meanwhile, Jhanvi Kapoor is expected to be launched in Bollywood with Karan Johar.
 

 

