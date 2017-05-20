102 Not Out: Amitabh Bachchan Shares His 'Real' First Look From Film With Rishi Kapoor

T 2429 - Since the media has put out a leaked picture of '102 not out' .. might as well give you the real one .. pic.twitter.com/9VRyGBrJ9L? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 19, 2017
In his official blog, Big B appeared to apologise to the makers of the film for the unprecedented leak, highlighting that there's no going back because the Internet never forgets. "My apologies to them that have stake in the matter, but once out in the public domain, shall always remain just that; something that came about through public debate or private decision," reads his official blog.
While it was reported that heavy prosthetics will be used for Big B's look in the film, the 74-year-old actor added that it takes about two hours to get his make-up right. This is the picture which was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, among others, yesterday.
Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor reunite after almost 3 decades for director Umesh Shukla's #102NotOut... Filming commences in Mumbai... pic.twitter.com/hnaTnpZm1f? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2017
In 102 Not Out, Big B plays a happy-go-lucky character named Dattaraya Vakharia while Rishi Kapoor features as Babu, who is a sceptic, reported Bollywood Hungama. The movie is actually the screen adaptation of Gujarati playwright Somya Joshi's work, titled 102 Not Out. Rishi Kapoor, 64, and Amitabh Bachchan, 74, are co-stars of several cult films of the Seventies and Eighties like Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhie Kabhie, Naseeb and Ajooba.
This is what Rishi Kapoor tweeted earlier this week:
Wonderful to work again with the Legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Thank you Amitji, it never felt the 26 years old hiatus.We connected instantly! pic.twitter.com/t259iyW2zr? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 18, 2017
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has also begun work on Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan, the film co-starring Aamir Khan. Earlier this week, the makers released a photograph featuring Aamir and Mr Bachchan from a script reading session. Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Kapoor And Sons remains Rishi Kapoor's last film, in which he played a 90-year-old grandfather.