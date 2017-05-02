4 Times Salman Khan Caught The Bus, From Andaz Apna Apna To Tubelight

Do bhai aa rahe hain... BUS do din mein! #2DaysForTubelightTeaser@TubelightKiEid@amarbutala@kabirkhankk@SKFilmsOfficialpic.twitter.com/xMFjyHhWF0? Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 2, 2017
Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 2015
The new Tubelight poster is quite similar to Salman Khan and director Kabir Khan's last project together, titled Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In the film, Pawan aka Bajrangi (Salman) and Munni (Harshaali Malhotra) travel on foot, truck and bus to find her home in Pakistan. Tu Jo Mila plays in the backdrop when Pawan and Munni happily peep from the same window to see snow-clad picturesque mountains.
Hum Saath-Saath Hai, 1995
Ever travelled Hum Saath-Saath Hai-style singing ABCDEFGHI? You must. Prem (Salman Khan) and family drive a mini-bus to Rampur and sing a song from their childhood. The song has generously contributed in the making of jokes and memes.
Andaz Apna Apna, 1994
Amar (Aamir Khan) and Prem (Salman Khan) meet for the first time on a bus. Their hilarious conversation aside, Amar and Prem also declare the purpose of their trip through a song Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banaane. The passengers join Amar and Prem resulting in one epic song.
Visually the new Tubelight poster invokes Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the fact that Salman is with a family member brings in the Hum Saath-Saath Hai element. Will it be quirky enough to match Andaz Apna Apna style?
Salman Khan's Tubelight is releasing on June 23 to start the Eid weekend. The film also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance.