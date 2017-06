A Gentleman Poster: Sundar, Susheel Sidharth Malhotra Is Jacqueline Fernandez's Hero

@jacquelinef143 you remember shooting this one? #AGentleman second poster! Watch out for Jackie taking on the bad guys people ! A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

Actor Sidharth Malhotra unveiled the second poster of his forthcoming film, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez today. In the poster, the 32-year-old actor is seen protecting Jacqueline from the bad guys. Hours after leaving his fans intrigued with the teaser of the movie, Sidharth Malhotra unveiled the first poster of the film late Monday night. The poster shows theactor holding a gun in one hand and a lid of a pressure cooker in the other. The tagline of the poster reads: 'and Risky.' Check out the first two posters of Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's upcoming filmhere:See the teaser of A Gentleman here:has been directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K, who earlier helmed films likeand. The film also features Suniel Shetty and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles.The shoot ofwas completed in February. Earlier, the film was titledand was reported to be a sequel to 2014 movie, starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. However, Sidharth and Jacqueline dismissed the reports through this post:, which has been extensively shot in Thailand, USA and India, is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25.Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez have earlier co-starred in 2015 movie, directed by Karan Malhotra. Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho . After, theactor will feature in Neeraj Pandey's. He will also be seen in Abhay Chopra'sJacqueline Fernandez last featured in Chandran Rutnam's. She is currently shooting for David Dhawan's, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu.