A Gentleman Poster: Sundar, Susheel Sidharth Malhotra Is Jacqueline Fernandez's Hero

A Gentleman has been directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K, who earlier helmed films like Shor In The City, Go Goa Gone and Happy Ending. The film also features Suniel Shetty and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles.
The shoot of A Gentleman was completed in February. Earlier, the film was titled Reloaded and was reported to be a sequel to 2014 movie Bang Bang!, starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. However, Sidharth and Jacqueline dismissed the reports through this post:
A Gentleman, which has been extensively shot in Thailand, USA and India, is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25.
Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez have earlier co-starred in 2015 movie Brothers, directed by Karan Malhotra.
Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho. After A Gentleman, the Kapoor and Sons actor will feature in Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary. He will also be seen in Abhay Chopra's Ittefaq.
Jacqueline Fernandez last featured in Chandran Rutnam's According to Mathew. She is currently shooting for David Dhawan's Judwaa 2, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu.