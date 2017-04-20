Aamir Khan As Krishna, Hrithik Roshan As Arjun: Twitter Suggests Actors For 1,000 Crore Mahabharata

Twitter thinks that Prabhas' Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati would make a good Duryodhana while Hrithik has unanimously (sort of) been recommended for the role of Arjun. Actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Vidyut Jammwal, John Abraham and Tiger Shroff have also been cited on Twitter's list of recommendations.
Here are some of the tweets:
My cast for #Mahabharata? Gautam Joshi (@GautamJoshi88) April 19, 2017
Bhishma - @SrBachchan
Duryodhana - @RanaDaggubati
Karna - @VidyutJammwal
Yudhishthir - Prabhas
Arjun - Hrithik
Bheem - @TheJohnAbraham? Gautam Joshi (@GautamJoshi88) April 19, 2017
Nakul - @iTIGERSHROFF
Sahadev - @Varun_dvn#Mahabharata
If #Mahabharata Is Ever Made ....@akshaykumar Sir Would Be The Perfect Cast For Either #Krishna Or #Karn Character ..? Special (@Kisan_007) April 12, 2017
For the 1000 cr. budget #Mahabharata. My Star cast wud be @aamir_khan as Krishna, @SrBachchan as Bhishma pitamah, #Prabhas as Bheem..? Vineet Chhajer (@Vineet_Chhajer) April 19, 2017
Baahubali was also invoked in the light of The Mahabharata's humongous budget. Twitter is actually buzzing with the thought that this could be the "next big thing" after Baahubali, the first part of which is one of Indian cinema's top grossing films. There are great expectations of the second part, releasing next week.
Meanwhile, Kamaal R Khan has been massively trolled by Mohanlal fans for dismissing the actor as "chhota Bheem" in a tweet. KRK also had his own list of casting suggestions, including offering himself as Krishna. The mega-budget Mahabharata film is based on MT Vasudevan Nair's celebrated novel Randaamoozham. Speaking on a radio programme, director Shrikumar Menon said that Mohanlal's colleague Mammootty hasn't been offered a role yet but might be, reported IBTimes. Mohanlal and Mammotty are the two megastars of Malayalam cinema.
"MT sir's script will also have an explanatory note that gives a complete idea on each character. An international casting agency has been hired, and we are yet to finalise the cast, but definitely some of the best teams in Indian cinema and a couple of surprise cast from Hollywood will also be part of the film. I need actors to be committed to this project for almost two years. As of now, Mammootty has not been approached for any character, though there are few roles that might fit him," IBTimes reported V A Shrikumar Menon as saying. Addressing speculation that Prithviraj Sukumaran is also being considered, the director said: "Prithviraj is actually a pan India star and should definitely be part of this movie," reported IBTimes.
The film adaptation of The Mahabharata will be made in two parts, just like Baahubali. The first part is expected to begin shooting by 2018 and release in 2020.