Aamir Khan, Asked About Nepotism, Says It's 'Normal' To Help People Out

Nepotism is currently something of a dirty word in filmi circles after actress Kangana Ranaut, during an appearance on TV show Koffee With Karan, charged host and filmmaker Karan Johar with being the 'flag-bearer of nepotism' of Bollywood. Later, Mr Johar responded by saying he was "done with Kangana playing the woman and victim card" and suggested she quit the film industry if it was so 'bad.' Kangana Ranaut subsequently told Mumbai Mirror, "I can't speak for Karan Johar's understanding of nepotism. If he thinks that it is restricted to nephews, daughters and cousins, I have nothing to say."
Aamir Khan's earliest films were family affairs. His breakout movie, 1988's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, was directed by his cousin Mansoor Khan, as was 1992's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Both films were produced by his father Nasir Hussain and his uncle Tahir Hussain directed him in 1990 film Tum Mere Ho. In 2000, he co-starred with his brother Faisal Khan in the box office turkey Mela. On his 52nd birthday, Aamir said that he now tries to separate work and emotion. "I try to make sure that in my work, I don't let it interfere. As a creative person, I am responsible to my audience and I give huge importance to that. I try not to bring in emotions in my work," he told PTI.
Aamir Khan was last seen in the massively praised Dangal, in which he played wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The film unseated his previous effort, 2014's PK, as Bollywood's most successful movie till date. Aamir is currently prepping for Thugs Of Hindostan, which co-stars Amitabh Bachchan.
(With input from PTI)