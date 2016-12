Aamir Khan Continues To Party With Team Dangal, Family And Friends

Inside Aamir Khan's anniversary celebrations in Panchgani

Are you looking for Dangal star Aamir Khan ? The 51-year-old actor can be found in the hill station of Panchgani, outside Mumbai, celebrating his 11th wedding anniversary with filmmaker wife Kiran Rao, his children and friends. The paparazzi spotted Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao catching up with son Junaid and friend, actor Amin Hajee on December 28 at a farmhouse in Panchgani . On December 29, we got glimpses of the new additions to the guest list - Aamir Khan's intimate get-together was also attended by hisco-star Zaira Wasim, director Nitesh Tiwari and lyricist Prasoon Joshi. Zaira featured as the young Geeta Phogat inwhile Amin Hajee and Aamir are co-stars of 2001 film. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's opened to rave reviews on December 23 and has raked in Rs 177 crores so far Aamir and Kiran pacified the eager shutterbugs as they made an appearance outside the farmhouse together on Thursday evening. Aamir was suited in blue while Kiran accompanied him in a baggy sweatshirt and pyjamas. The duo, who married in 2005 and are parents to five-year-old son Azad , looked adorable.Aamir's eldest son Junaid (with former wife Reena Dutta) was ensuring smooth arrival and departure of the guests.Amin Hajee was in charge of Azad, who appeared perturbed with the surrounding cameras.Amin Hajee's wife and children were in tow.Nitesh Tiwari and Prasoon Joshi were photographed in their cars.Amir Khan, 51, and Kiran Rao, 43, were spotted hanging out with friends and family in the garden area on Wednesday. Aamir managed to avoid the prying lenses, who could only catch hazy glimpses of the actor attending his guests. Here are pics from inside Aamir's fam-jam on Wednesday:has already broken's record of highest single-day collection of any film with Rs 42 crore last Sunday. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari,features Aamir Khan as Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, on whose life the films is based. Mr Phogat trained his daughters - Geeta and Babita - in wrestling. Actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra played the roles of Geeta and Babita.also stars TV star Sakshi Tanwar as the wife of Aamir's character. Aamir had put on 25 kilos to play the older version of Mahavir Singh Phogat. He weighed 90 kgs at one point before losing the extra weight for his scenes as the younger Mahavir Phogat. Aamir's 'fat to fit' transformation has been a trending topic since he shared the details of his training regimen.Kiran Rao has directed Aamir in 2010 film. Aamir Khan will next be seen in, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.