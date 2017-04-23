Aamir Khan Doesn't Attend Award Shows. Here's What Ram Gopal Varma Has To Say

Fact that Aamir khan,the greatest film maker of india does not attend any award events including national award speaks about those events? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 23, 2017
Highest quality films are made by Aamir and that he doesn't care to be measured by any Indian award commitee including national speaks loud? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 23, 2017
The winners of the National Awards were announced earlier this month when Akshay Kumar won best actor for Rustom. Right after the announcement, a section of social media was enraged by the jury's decision to honour Akshay over Aamir. Filmmaker Priyadarshan, chairman of the jury of the 64th National Awards, had said Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Akshay were the final contenders for Best Actor. He also added that Dangal was re-evaluated but "it missed because the regional films were brilliant." Marathi film Kasaav won the National Award for Best Film.
Priyandarshan, who directed Akshay in films like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala and Bhagam Bhag, later told PTI: "I have heard of all that and I will answer it in a simple way. When Ramesh Sippy was jury head Amitabh Bachchan won. When Prakash Jha was head of jury, Ajay Devgn won. So none questioned at that time. So why all these questions are cropping up today."
Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's Dangal fetched him the Filmfare Best Actor Award for his career-defining performance in the biopic, which is based on the life of Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. Aamir Khan, 51, stopped attending award shows in the Nineties after he lost the Filmfare Best Actor award to colleague Shah Rukh Khan for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1996. Aamir was nominated for his role in Rangeela and is believed to have considered himself more worthy of the award than SRK.
Aamir Khan is currently prepping for Thugs Of Hindostan, in which he co-stars with Amitabh Bachchan.