Aamir Khan Has No 'Interest' In A Ticket To Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra just won her second People's Choice Award , Deepika Padukone andare everywhere, but there's one Indian actor who isn't chasing an international career. Aamir Khan, 51, told news agency PTI that he's just not interested in making it big in Hollywood. "I don't have any interest in going to the US and working there. I am totally interested in working for Indian films. I have a relationship with the audience here for last 25-26 years and I cherish and give a lot of value to it," he said. Aamir has just had a massive hit in, which made over Rs 370 crore at last count.Make no mistake, Aamir's not dissing the global successes of Priyanka, Deepika and others. "That doesn't mean it is a bad idea to entertain the world audience. I just don't have that interest. It's not my career graph that I will try and work for doing international films," he told PTI. "But it doesn't mean that I am adamant on not doing any international film. If I get something interesting I will do it. There are no boundaries for creative purpose. If I get an offer from Japan and if I like it, I will do it," he added. So if the world comes calling, Aamir Khan won't say no.Priyanka Chopra stars in the American TV show, which has earned her a second People's Choice Award. Her first Hollywood film role is coming up later this year inis out now. Irrfan Khan has an extensive international filmography, having last appeared in Inferno with Tom Hanks. Anil Kapoor was on cult TV show 24. And there are plenty other names we could cite here. Which is not to say Aamir Khan isn't known or popular abroad - his film PK had a special release in China andwas famously nominated for an Oscar.Aamir, who also produces, says Indian cinema has nothing to fear from Hollywood blockbusters. In the last few years, movies like Furious 7, Jurassic World and The Jungle Book saw huge ticket sales here. "I don't think Indian cinema has any threat from Hollywood. We should fear and be afraid with ourselves because if we make bad films then we will automatically lose out on our audience. I don't think it is possible for anyone to come and eat into our business. If a film is good, be it any language it will get good response. Our aim should be to make good films. People come to theatres with the intention of watching a good film," Aamir told PTI. Aamir Khan's Dangal , his first release sincein 2014, has been playing for nearly a month now and is still racking up the numbers. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film stars Aamir as wrestler Mahavir Phogat, father of Geeta and Babita , who won India's first medals in women's wrestling at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.(With inputs from PTI)