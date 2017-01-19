Aamir Khan Has No 'Interest' In A Ticket To Hollywood

Make no mistake, Aamir's not dissing the global successes of Priyanka, Deepika and others. "That doesn't mean it is a bad idea to entertain the world audience. I just don't have that interest. It's not my career graph that I will try and work for doing international films," he told PTI. "But it doesn't mean that I am adamant on not doing any international film. If I get something interesting I will do it. There are no boundaries for creative purpose. If I get an offer from Japan and if I like it, I will do it," he added. So if the world comes calling, Aamir Khan won't say no.
Priyanka Chopra stars in the American TV show Quantico, which has earned her a second People's Choice Award. Her first Hollywood film role is coming up later this year in Baywatch. Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debutxXx: The Return Of Xander Cage is out now. Irrfan Khan has an extensive international filmography, having last appeared in Inferno with Tom Hanks. Anil Kapoor was on cult TV show 24. And there are plenty other names we could cite here. Which is not to say Aamir Khan isn't known or popular abroad - his film PK had a special release in China and Lagaan was famously nominated for an Oscar.
Aamir, who also produces, says Indian cinema has nothing to fear from Hollywood blockbusters. In the last few years, movies like Furious 7, Jurassic World and The Jungle Book saw huge ticket sales here. "I don't think Indian cinema has any threat from Hollywood. We should fear and be afraid with ourselves because if we make bad films then we will automatically lose out on our audience. I don't think it is possible for anyone to come and eat into our business. If a film is good, be it any language it will get good response. Our aim should be to make good films. People come to theatres with the intention of watching a good film," Aamir told PTI.
Aamir Khan's Dangal, his first release since PK in 2014, has been playing for nearly a month now and is still racking up the numbers. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film stars Aamir as wrestler Mahavir Phogat, father of Geeta and Babita, who won India's first medals in women's wrestling at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.
