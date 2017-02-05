Aamir Khan On Dangal's Success: I'm Not A Box Office King

"Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti or Sarfarosh, when I did those films, I never thought they would do such a good business. If you take Dangal as an example, I played a role of an aged and heavy wrestler. There are no romantic songs or any typical formula to become a blockbuster. Therefore, we never predicted that the film would be such a big hit," Aamir added.
Dangal features Aamir as a Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who against all odd trained his daughters Geeta and Babita to become wrestlers. Ahead of the film's release, Dangal received rave reviews and was defined as Aamir's best film so far.
The film fetched Aamir Filmfare Best Actor Award. He told IANS, that for him, the most respectable award is his audience's love. "Other than this, I do not think about any other awards."
Aamir also spoke about the recent attack of a mob on the sets of Padmavati in Jaipur. He termed the attack on filmmaker Sanjay Bhansali as "unfortunate". He told IANS, "Taking law in our own hand is not legal for anyone. What has happened is very wrong and saddening. The people of Rajasthan are very much lovable and sensible. My experience with the people and the place was very good."
After Dangal, Aamir will now be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.
(With IANS inputs)