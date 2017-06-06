Aamir Khan Spotted In Malta. Work Mode On For Thugs Of Hindostan

THUGS OF HINDOSTAN BEGINS @aamir_khan with a crew member in Malta pic.twitter.com/D41LXSZS7P ? AAMIR KHAN FAN CLUB (@Aamir_KhanFC) June 5, 2017

T 2446 - That's around 4:30 in the morning ! Peace tranquility and the quiet of life .. elsewhere just the opposite .. pic.twitter.com/ekPFDVyGZK ? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 5, 2017

T 2445 - When you open your eyes in the morning to this .. you wish that yellow burning ball never shifts .. EVER !

Malta for TOH ..! pic.twitter.com/8041GBdPTv ? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 4, 2017