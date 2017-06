Aamir Khan Spotted In Malta. Work Mode On For Thugs Of Hindostan

THUGS OF HINDOSTAN BEGINS @aamir_khan with a crew member in Malta pic.twitter.com/D41LXSZS7P ? AAMIR KHAN FAN CLUB (@Aamir_KhanFC) June 5, 2017

T 2446 - That's around 4:30 in the morning ! Peace tranquility and the quiet of life .. elsewhere just the opposite .. pic.twitter.com/ekPFDVyGZK ? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 5, 2017

T 2445 - When you open your eyes in the morning to this .. you wish that yellow burning ball never shifts .. EVER !

Malta for TOH ..! pic.twitter.com/8041GBdPTv ? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 4, 2017

is keeping its co-stars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan very busy . After Big B left for the European country earlier this week, theactor has also been spotted shooting in Malta. A photograph of Aamir Khan along with a crew member from the sets ofhave been shared by fan clubs and has gone viral. In the picture, Aamir Khan features in semi casuals, sporting a nose pin (we are not sure if he got a piercing done or not) and with unkempt hair. According to the tweet by the fan club,begun shooting on Monday. It appears they were just waiting for Aamir to join. The action drama marks the first collaboration between Aamir and Mr Bachchan.Meanwhile, here's a glimpse of the view from Big B's suite in Malta. On his way to the island , Big B shared updates on his blog, writing: "Over the waters of the Arabian Sea and on to the sand coloured land of Doha, where we pick up some gasoline for the onward journey. And then on to Malta, flying over Saudi Arabia, over Cairo in Egypt, turning right on to the Mediterranean and driving in the skies straight to the island of Malta."Director Vijay Krishna Acharya also kept us updated with details about the film's sets. "The set of the film is in a high security water zone, with restricted access. Both these ships have been built in the early eighteenth century style, when vessels would carry cannons and other weapons," he had told PTI.Mr Bachchan and theactor had already started arriving at work forMay onwards. Earlier last month, Aamir and Big B were photographed attending script reading sessions with the director.Meanwhile, the last and final 'thug' on the stellar cast was revealed to be Katrina Kaif. Aamir and Katrina have worked together inandis their second collaboration with Vijay Krishna Acharya after the 2013's film.also stars Aamir'sco-star Fatima Sana Shaikh as a warrior princess. The 25-year-old actress has also reportedly joined Aamir and Big B in the European archipelago.releases on Diwali next year.