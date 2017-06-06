Advertisement
Aamir Khan Spotted In Malta. Work Mode On For Thugs Of Hindostan

Thugs Of Hindostan marks the first collaboration between Aamir and Mr Bachchan

Thugs Of Hindostan

Aamir Khan photographed with a crew member in Malta (courtesy Aamir_KhanFC)

Thugs Of Hindostan is keeping its co-stars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan very busy. After Big B left for the European country earlier this week, the Dangal actor has also been spotted shooting in Malta. A photograph of Aamir Khan along with a crew member from the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan have been shared by fan clubs and has gone viral. In the picture, Aamir Khan features in semi casuals, sporting a nose pin (we are not sure if he got a piercing done or not) and with unkempt hair. According to the tweet by the fan club, Thugs Of Hindostan begun shooting on Monday. It appears they were just waiting for Aamir to join. The action drama marks the first collaboration between Aamir and Mr Bachchan.
 

Meanwhile, here's a glimpse of the view from Big B's suite in Malta. On his way to the island, Big B shared updates on his blog, writing: "Over the waters of the Arabian Sea and on to the sand coloured land of Doha, where we pick up some gasoline for the onward journey. And then on to Malta, flying over Saudi Arabia, over Cairo in Egypt, turning right on to the Mediterranean and driving in the skies straight to the island of Malta."
 
 

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya also kept us updated with details about the film's sets. "The set of the film is in a high security water zone, with restricted access. Both these ships have been built in the early eighteenth century style, when vessels would carry cannons and other weapons," he had told PTI.

Mr Bachchan and the PK actor had already started arriving at work for Thugs Of Hindostan May onwards. Earlier last month, Aamir and Big B were photographed attending script reading sessions with the director.

Meanwhile, the last and final 'thug' on the stellar cast was revealed to be Katrina Kaif. Aamir and Katrina have worked together in Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan is their second collaboration with Vijay Krishna Acharya after the 2013's film. Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Aamir's Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh as a warrior princess. The 25-year-old actress has also reportedly joined Aamir and Big B in the European archipelago.

Thugs Of Hindostan releases on Diwali next year.
 

 

