Aamir Khan Spotted In Malta. Work Mode On For Thugs Of Hindostan

THUGS OF HINDOSTAN BEGINS @aamir_khan with a crew member in Malta pic.twitter.com/D41LXSZS7P? AAMIR KHAN FAN CLUB (@Aamir_KhanFC) June 5, 2017
Meanwhile, here's a glimpse of the view from Big B's suite in Malta. On his way to the island, Big B shared updates on his blog, writing: "Over the waters of the Arabian Sea and on to the sand coloured land of Doha, where we pick up some gasoline for the onward journey. And then on to Malta, flying over Saudi Arabia, over Cairo in Egypt, turning right on to the Mediterranean and driving in the skies straight to the island of Malta."
T 2446 - That's around 4:30 in the morning ! Peace tranquility and the quiet of life .. elsewhere just the opposite .. pic.twitter.com/ekPFDVyGZK? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 5, 2017
T 2445 - When you open your eyes in the morning to this .. you wish that yellow burning ball never shifts .. EVER !? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 4, 2017
Malta for TOH ..! pic.twitter.com/8041GBdPTv
Director Vijay Krishna Acharya also kept us updated with details about the film's sets. "The set of the film is in a high security water zone, with restricted access. Both these ships have been built in the early eighteenth century style, when vessels would carry cannons and other weapons," he had told PTI.
Mr Bachchan and the PK actor had already started arriving at work for Thugs Of Hindostan May onwards. Earlier last month, Aamir and Big B were photographed attending script reading sessions with the director.
Meanwhile, the last and final 'thug' on the stellar cast was revealed to be Katrina Kaif. Aamir and Katrina have worked together in Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan is their second collaboration with Vijay Krishna Acharya after the 2013's film. Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Aamir's Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh as a warrior princess. The 25-year-old actress has also reportedly joined Aamir and Big B in the European archipelago.
Thugs Of Hindostan releases on Diwali next year.