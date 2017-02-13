Aamir Khan To Star As Astronaut Rakesh Sharma In Biopic

Mumbai Mirror also quoted the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Rakesh Sharma's conversation from the space. Mrs Gandhi had asked Mr Sharma how India looked from outer space, and his answer was, "Saare jahan se achcha."
Mahesh Mathai, who is likely to direct the film is a well-known ad filmmaker. He has directed films like Bhopal Express and Broken Threads.
Aamir Khan last featured in the wrestling drama Dangal. The film was a sports biopic based on a Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat. Aamir played Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters against all odds to become wrestlers. Geeta, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh fulfilled her father's dream by winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games while Babita (Sanya Malhotra) won silver.
Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan opposite Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced under Yash Raj Banners.