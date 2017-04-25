Aamir Khan Trends For Accepting Award From RSS Chief, Twitter's Not Sure How To React

Aamir Khan photographed at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Awards in Mumbai on Monday

Twitter isn't quite sure how it feels about Aamir Khan breaking his 'no award shows' rule to be handed a prize by Mr Bhagwat. There are several tweets along the lines of 'irony died a 1000 deaths,' accusing the actor of being hypocritical. There are others who think it's a comeuppance for those who censured Aamir for his comments in 2015. Plenty of tweets are just happy he got an award for, having been ignored for the Best Actor prize at the National Awards.