Aamir Khan Visits China Ahead Of Dangal's Release In Chinese Theatres

This is not the first time an Aamir Khan film is releasing in China. Talking to reporters in Beijing, Aamir said that his first big hit in China was 2009's 3 Idiots, which was his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. Aamir's PK was also a blockbuster hit in China. Aamir is also expected to visit Shanghai and Chengdu ahead of his film's release.
After action comedies Kung Fu Yoga and Buddies In India performed well at the Chinese box office, China has become flexible with the number of Indian films to be screened and increased it from two to four, reported PTI.
Aamir Khan's Dangal has earned over Rs 385 crores at the Indian box office and counting, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Dangal, based on Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and her two daughters, also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.
(With PTI inputs)