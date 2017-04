Aamir Khan Visits China Ahead Of Dangal's Release In Chinese Theatres

You can findstar Aamir Khan in China currently. The 51-year-old actor is in China for promotional duties of which has already reached a blockbuster status in India , and is awaiting it's screening at the Beijing International Film Festival. Speaking at a promotional event of, Aamir encouraged the idea of more Indo-Sino projects, reported news agency PTI. "Films featuring top artists from both the countries could bring the two nations close," PTI quoted Aamir as saying. Aamir was welcomed by a huge sea of fans at the event in Beijing which also hosted a preview of, reported PTI. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed sports biopic is reportedly scheduled to be screened at the Beijing International Film Festival and PTI reports that it will release across Chinese theatres in May.This is not the first time an Aamir Khan film is releasing in China . Talking to reporters in Beijing, Aamir said that his first big hit in China was 2009's, which was his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. Aamir'swas also a blockbuster hit in China. Aamir is also expected to visit Shanghai and Chengdu ahead of his film's release.After action comediesandperformed well at the Chinese box office, China has become flexible with the number of Indian films to be screened and increased it from two to four, reported PTI.Aamir Khan'shas earned over Rs 385 crores at the Indian box office and counting, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh., based on Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and her two daughters, also stars Sakshi Tanwar , Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.(With PTI inputs)