Aamir Khan vs Aamir Khan: Dangal Replaces PK As Top Grossing Hindi Film

#Dangal is now the HIGHEST GROSSING Hindi film... Crossed *lifetime biz* of #PK [340.8 cr] on Day 17... Now speeding towards 350 cr.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2017
Taran Adarsh tweeted a definitive history of Aamir Khan's box office numbers:
#Ghajini 1st film to cross 100 cr#3Idiots 1st film to cross 200 cr#PK 1st film to cross 300 cr#Dangal 1st film to cross 350 cr? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2017
In addition to Dangal, another wrestling film released in 2016 - Salman Khan's Sultan. Dangal, which received rave reviews, beat Sultan's highest single day collection record on the fourth day of its release, fetching Rs 42 crore.
In Dangal, Aamir Khan plays Mahavir Phogat, who trained his daughters Geeta and Babita in wrestling in the hope that they would fulfill his dream of winning a gold medal for India. Geeta Phogat won her first gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Babita won silver in the same event.
Watch the trailer of Aamir Khan's Dangal:
Dangal stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra as Geeta and Babita Phogat while television actress Sakshi Tanwar plays the role of their mother Daya Kaur. The film is jointly produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Siddharth Roy Kapur.