Aamir Khan vs Aamir Khan: Dangal Replaces PK As Top Grossing Hindi Film

#Dangal is now the HIGHEST GROSSING Hindi film... Crossed *lifetime biz* of #PK [340.8 cr] on Day 17... Now speeding towards 350 cr. ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2017

#Ghajini 1st film to cross 100 cr#3Idiots 1st film to cross 200 cr#PK 1st film to cross 300 cr#Dangal 1st film to cross 350 cr ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2017

Aamir Khan is his own competition. The 51-year-old actor has no grandiose epithets applied to him - the titles ofandare reserved for his fellow Khans Salman and Shah Rukh - but the box office performance of Aamir's films indicate who really rules. His new film Dangal is now the top grossing Hindi film , reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh, beating his previous filmstars Aamir Khan as wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and released on December 23 - 16 days later, it has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark in the box office log book, according to Taran Adarsh.'s record was Rs 340 crore, Taran Adarsh reported. These are figures of domestic collections.released in 2014 andis Aamir's first film since then., which chronicles the story of Mahavir Phogat and his wrestler daughters Geeta and Babita, has been reviewed as highly as it has been received at the box office.In addition to, another wrestling film released in 2016 - Salman Khan's, which received rave reviews, beat's highest single day collection record on the fourth day of its release, fetching Rs 42 crore.In, Aamir Khan plays Mahavir Phogat, who trained his daughters Geeta and Babita in wrestling in the hope that they would fulfill his dream of winning a gold medal for India . Geeta Phogat won her first gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Babita won silver in the same event.stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra as Geeta and Babita Phogat while television actress Sakshi Tanwar plays the role of their mother Daya Kaur. The film is jointly produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Siddharth Roy Kapur.