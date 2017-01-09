Advertisement
Aamir Khan vs Aamir Khan: Dangal Replaces PK As Top Grossing Hindi Film

Aamir Khan's Dangal has displaced his PK as Bollywood's to surpassed Rs 350 crore mark

  | January 09, 2017 12:37 IST (New Delhi)
Dangal

Aamir Khan's Dangal made the highest single day collection too

Aamir Khan is his own competition. The 51-year-old actor has no grandiose epithets applied to him - the titles of Sultan and Badshah are reserved for his fellow Khans Salman and Shah Rukh - but the box office performance of Aamir's films indicate who really rules. His new film Dangal is now the top grossing Hindi film, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh, beating his previous film PK. Dangal stars Aamir Khan as wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and released on December 23 - 16 days later, it has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark in the box office log book, according to Taran Adarsh. PK's record was Rs 340 crore, Taran Adarsh reported. These are figures of domestic collections. PK released in 2014 and Dangal is Aamir's first film since then. Dangal, which chronicles the story of Mahavir Phogat and his wrestler daughters Geeta and Babita, has been reviewed as highly as it has been received at the box office.
 

Taran Adarsh tweeted a definitive history of Aamir Khan's box office numbers:
 

In addition to Dangal, another wrestling film released in 2016 - Salman Khan's Sultan. Dangal, which received rave reviews, beat Sultan's highest single day collection record on the fourth day of its release, fetching Rs 42 crore.

In Dangal, Aamir Khan plays Mahavir Phogat, who trained his daughters Geeta and Babita in wrestling in the hope that they would fulfill his dream of winning a gold medal for India. Geeta Phogat won her first gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Babita won silver in the same event.

Watch the trailer of Aamir Khan's Dangal:
 


Dangal stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra as Geeta and Babita Phogat while television actress Sakshi Tanwar plays the role of their mother Daya Kaur. The film is jointly produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

