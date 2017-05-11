It's Official. Aamir Khan 'Welcomes' Katrina Kaif Aboard Thugs Of Hindostan

Here's Aamir Khan's tweet:
Finally we have our last thug..... Katrina ! Welcome aboard Kat :-)? Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 11, 2017
Fatima, who played Geeta Phogat in Dangal said that getting to work in the film was 'difficult.' "After Dangal, I was back to square one. For Thugs Of Hindostan also, I had to go through multiple rounds of auditions till I got the film. So, we can do several films, but every film will be like a first - at least it is so for me because you start from scratch. It feels unreal. It is a huge project and with one of the best production houses. And plus there's Amitabh sir and AK (Aamir). I feel very fortunate," Fatima told news agency IANS. Her look test for Thugs Of Hindostan was leaked on social media recently.
Fatima Sana Shaikh Wrestler in Dangal, set to be a Warrior in Thugs of Hindostan. pic.twitter.com/3hTU3MNmj5? Mustafa (@ThatBoyMusty) April 15, 2017
Thugs Of Hindostan will be Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's first film together.
Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is currently filming Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan. The film releases on Christmas this year. Thugs Of Hindostan will hit screens on Diwali next year.
