It's Official. Aamir Khan 'Welcomes' Katrina Kaif Aboard Thugs Of Hindostan

Finally we have our last thug..... Katrina ! Welcome aboard Kat :-) ? Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 11, 2017

Fatima Sana Shaikh Wrestler in Dangal, set to be a Warrior in Thugs of Hindostan. pic.twitter.com/3hTU3MNmj5 ? Mustafa (@ThatBoyMusty) April 15, 2017

It's official. Actress Katrina Kaif is a part of Aamir Khan's upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan . "Finally we have our last thug. Katrina! Welcome aboard Kat," Aamir tweeted., directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, also stars Amitabh Bachchan. The film will be Katrina and Aamir's second project together. The actors previously collaborated for, which released in 2013 and was directed by Mr Acharya. Few days ago, Yash Raj Films, the producer of, announced that Aamir's Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh, will also be a part of the film is scheduled to go on floors next month.Here's Aamir Khan's tweet:Fatima, who played Geeta Phogat insaid that getting to work in the film was 'difficult.' "After, I was back to square one. Foralso, I had to go through multiple rounds of auditions till I got the film. So, we can do several films, but every film will be like a first - at least it is so for me because you start from scratch. It feels unreal. It is a huge project and with one of the best production houses. And plus there's Amitabh sir and AK (Aamir). I feel very fortunate," Fatima told news agency IANS. Her look test forwas leaked on social media recently.Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is currently filmingwith Salman Khan. The film releases on Christmas this year.will hit screens on Diwali next year.(With IANS inputs)