Aamir Khan Won't Release Dangal In Pakistan Without The National Anthem

Of their decision to censor the scenes, Mr Hasan said: "The decision is the collective wisdom of the board," reported IANS. He also said that now it is the local distributor's decision to release the film or not.
Aamir Khan's Dangal released in December, last year and it was an instant hit with critics and moviegoers. The film opened to fabulous reviews and has a lifetime collection of Rs 387.38 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.
Dangal is the story of Mahavir Phogat, who coached his daughters Geeta and Babita in wrestling. Geeta became the first wrestler to win a gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games while Babita won a silver medal in the same year. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh played the role of Geeta Phogat while Sanya Malhotra was seen as Babita Phogat. Actress Sakshi Tanwar featured as Aamir Khan's onscreen wife Daya.
(With IANS inputs)