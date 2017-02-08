Aamir Khan's Bearded Look For Thugs Of Hindostan 'Interests' Kiran Rao

The 51-year-old actor will start shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan in May. Aamir has been training hard for the film and his look will be lean, not as muscular a look he sported for Dangal, reports IANS.Thugs of Hindostan is slated to release on Diwali 2018.
Over the weekend, Aamir and Kiran played perfects hosts to Bollywood at Dangal's success party. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Rekha, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur and many other stars were in the do list.
Dangal, a sports biopic released on December 23 and is continuing to rule the box office. The film has collected over Rs 385 crore so far. On the film's success, Aamir earlier said that he doesn't think he rules the box office. "I am not a box office king. I am only Kiran's (his wife Kiran Rao) king," told Aamir to IANS.
(With IANS inputs)