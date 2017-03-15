Aamir Khan's Birthday Bash: Shah Rukh Khan And Team Dangal Party Together

Here's a sneak peek inside Aamir's 52nd birthday bash:
Shah Rukh Khan Attends Aamir Khan's 52nd Birthday Bash Late Night pic.twitter.com/5zrt4NXvXe? RahuL Choudhury (@Rahul_SRKians) March 15, 2017
This is how the hosts - Aamir and his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao - welcomed everyone:
The Phogat family that Dangal is based on was in full attendance:
Aamir's former wife Reena Dutta and his daughter Ira were also part of the do.
Aamir's Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh was happy to be part of the celebrations.
Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain was photographed in her car.
Aamir's nephew Imran Khan arrived with his wife Avantika and daughter Imara.
On Tuesday afternoon, Aamir Khan kick-started his birthday celebrations with an interactive session with the media. When asked about his frequent meetings with SRK, Aamir said that any sort of professional collaboration is not on the cards yet. "I met Shah Rukh only two times recently, one at a friend's birthday party and two days back I went to his house for a get-together. So, we meet as friends and haven't discussed work," said Aamir.
Aamir Khan will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be producing Secret Superstar, starring Dangal actress Zaira Wasim and also featuring Aamir in a special appearance.