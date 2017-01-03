Aamir Khan's Dangal Declared Tax-Free In Delhi

#Dangal movie would be tax free in Delhi cinemas. Orders issued. It's an inspiring movie to promote sports-spirit by @aamir_khan? Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 3, 2017
Dangal released on December 23 and in its second week, the film has smashed several records at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has collected Rs 284.69 crore till Monday.
#Dangal [Week 2] Fri 18.59 cr, Sat 23.07 cr, Sun 32.04 cr [updated], Mon 13.45 cr. Total: 284.69 cr. India biz. SPLENDID!? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2017
The film portrays the journey of Mahavir Phogat as a wrestler, played by Aamir and how he trains his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat to be wrestlers, much against the wishes of his male-dominated society. Dangal co-stars television actress Sakshi Tanwar as Mahavir Singh Phogat's wife Daya Kaur. Actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra play his daughters Geeta and Babita.
Dangal is Aamir's first film in two years after PK that released in 2014. The film opened to rave reviews and was already declared a hit by the Bollywood celebrities.
It is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Siddharth Roy Kapur.