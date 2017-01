Aamir Khan's Dangal Declared Tax-Free In Delhi

#Dangal movie would be tax free in Delhi cinemas. Orders issued. It's an inspiring movie to promote sports-spirit by @aamir_khan ? Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 3, 2017

#Dangal [Week 2] Fri 18.59 cr, Sat 23.07 cr, Sun 32.04 cr [updated], Mon 13.45 cr. Total: 284.69 cr. India biz. SPLENDID! ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2017

Aamir Khan's latest film, a sports biopic based on the life of a Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, has been declared tax-free in Delhi. Last week, the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film was made tax-free in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. A decision to this effect was taken by Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Ahead of the film's release, Aamir, 51, had appealed to the distributors not to hike ticket prices. "I want this film to reach more and more people. I have requested theatre owners not to increase the ticket prices. It's good if the film is declared tax-free. The audience benefits if the film is tax-free. We have applied in 12 states for making it tax-free," a press release shared by news agency PTI quoted Aamir as saying.released on December 23 and in its second week, the film has smashed several records at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has collected Rs 284.69 crore till Monday. The film portrays the journey of Mahavir Phogat as a wrestler, played by Aamir and how he trains his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat to be wrestlers, much against the wishes of his male-dominated society.co-stars television actress Sakshi Tanwar as Mahavir Singh Phogat's wife Daya Kaur. Actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra play his daughters Geeta and Babita.is Aamir's first film in two years afterthat released in 2014. The film opened to rave reviews and was already declared a hit by the Bollywood celebrities.It is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Siddharth Roy Kapur.