Aamir Khan's Dangal 'Makes Box Office History.' Collects Over Rs 375 Crore

#Dangal crosses Rs 375 cr mark... Creates HISTORY... [Week 5] Fri 1.19 cr. Total: Rs 376.14 cr. India biz. ATBB.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2017
Mr Adarsh also points out that Dangal made more than Rs 50 crores on its second day and provides a chronological break-up of the box office figures:
#Dangal records? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2017
Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 2
100 cr: Day 3
150 cr: Day 5
200 cr: Day 8
250 cr: Day 10
300 cr: Day 13
350 cr: Day 19
375 cr: Day 29
Mr Adarsh also shared Dangal's overseas collection figures - $ 29.04 million. The numbers for USA and Canada are over $ 12 million.
#Dangal crosses $ 29 million internationally... OVERSEAS - Till 20 Jan: $ 29.04 million [Rs 197.70 cr]... USA-Canada crosses $ 12 million? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2017
In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 51-year-old actor was asked about his views on starting the '300 crore club' with 2014's PK, and he said: "I haven't started any club (laughs). It's the media that has started all of it. It's a coincidence and I never even think about it. Let me put it this way: I am doing films that I love doing. I am enjoying my work. Whatever else is happening is a byproduct of it. Plus, it's happening on its own. I believe in what Rancho says in 3 Idiots, 'Chase excellence and success will follow you'."
Dangal fetched Aamir Khan the Filmfare Best Actor award earlier this month. Previously, he has thanked fans and followers for "owning" Dangal in a statement. "I am absolutely overwhelmed with all the love that Dangal has got. It is one of the most passionate responses I have ever received. I want to thank everyone for owning the film as their own. It's the biggest compliment a creative person can receive. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And thank you Nitesh Tiwari (director)," Aamir said, reported news agency PTI.
Dangal introduced actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, who play Mr Phogat's daughters - Geeta and Babita in the film. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film also features child artists Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar as the younger versions of Geeta and Babita. Dangal is based on the true story of Mr Phogat and stars TV star Sakshi Tanwar as the wrestler's wife Daya.
Aamir Khan will now begin work on Thugs Of Hindostan. He is also producing Secret Superstar, featuring Zaira Wasim.