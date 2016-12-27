Advertisement
Aamir Khan's Dangal: Watch The Making Of The Film In Virtual Reality

Dangal: Audience will now be able to see visuals straight from the sets of Aamir's film

  | December 27, 2016 11:04 IST (New Delhi)
Dangal

Dangal released on December 23

Aamir Khan's fans will now be able to see the making of superstar's latest film Dangal, which released on December 23, in virtual reality. The audience can see the visuals straight from the sets of the film, reported news agency IANS. Dangal, a sports biopic, was one of the highly-anticipated films of 2016 and collected above Rs 100 crores in its first weekend. The film is based on the life of a wrestler from Haryana Mahavir Singh Phogat, played by Aamir, 51, who hoped of winning a gold medal for India.

Therefore, against all odds, he trained his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra to be a wrestler. Geeta fulfilled his dream in the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

The makers of the film collaborated with filmmaker Anand Gandhi, who has produced a new virtual reality (VR) film which gives an insider's view on how the movie was created. Aamir allowed special access to the ElseVR team to follow him on location in Haryana and Mumbai, reported IANS.

From dance rehearsals to Aamir's workout regime, the audience will get to see all behind-the-scenes footage of the film.

Watch Aamir Train for Dangal:
 


Dangal received an overwhelming response from Bollywood too and most of them said that it is the actor's best film so far.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars television actress Sakshi Tanwar as Aamir's wife Daya Kaur. The film is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

(With inputs from IANS)

