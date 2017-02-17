Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira's Bollywood Plan (Acting Not Involved)

DNA further quoted the source as saying, "Ira chose to assist Ram because she feels comfortable working under him as she always liked his music. Her favourites are songs from Talaash that featured her father and Ambarsariya from Fukrey.
Aamir is yet to comment on his daughter's new stint. However, he had earlier said that he would be happy if Ira joins Bollywood, and says he has no intention of imposing his decision on his children. He earlier told IANS, "I am a very relaxed parent and believe in trusting my children and in teaching them what I know and what I have learnt in life. Then I trust them to take the right decisions in their life."
Meanwhile Aamir, who last featured in the sports biopic Dangal will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindustan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Dangal made over Rs 385 crore at the box office and still counting. Thugs Of Hindustan is helmed by director Vijay Krishna Acharya, with whom Aamir worked in Dhoom 3.