Aamir Khan's Family Pics With Kiran Rao, Ira And Azad Are Too Adorable To Miss

Kiran and Aamir were colour coordinated in white while Ira looked smart in casuals.
Aamir Khan is also parents to son Junaid (also with ex-wife Reena Dutta, who was not accompanying Aamir. Meanwhile, Ira is all set to work with composer Ram Sampath, who has composed music for Aamir's films like Talaash and Delhi Belly.
Other celebrity couples who made Monday a star-studded affair at the airport included actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. Bollywood royalty showed up in the form of Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan, who returned from a trip London.
Aamir Khan will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Thugs Of Hindustan will be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, with whom Aamir has worked in Dhoom 3. Meanwhile, Aamir might also share screen space with Rajinikanth in S S Rajamouli's upcoming film Mahabharata. Aamir Khan, 52, was last seen playing the protagonist, Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, in last year's blockbuster film Dangal.