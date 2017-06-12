Abhishek Bachchan On Film With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Still In Talks With Anurag Kashyap

Aishwarya and Abhishek have co-starred in films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan and Guru before getting married in 2007. After that, they featured together in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar Raj and Mani Ratnam's Raavan.
Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with 2000 movie Refugee, directed by JP Dutta. The Dhoom actor told PTI that he 'owes' the 67-year-old filmmaker everything.
"After few months of the release of Border JP saab came to me and offered me my first film. I am here as an actor today because of him and JP films. I owe them everything," PTI quoted Abhishek Bachchan as saying.
Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Sjid-Farhad's Housefull 3, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri and Lisa Haydon. He has been roped in by Ronnie Screwvala for his next project. Abhishek is also committed to working with Nishikant Kamat. His other upcoming films are - Lefty, directed by Prabhu Deva and Bachchan Singh, directed by Priyadarshan.
(With PTI inputs)