Abhishek Bachchan On Film With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Still In Talks With Anurag Kashyap

Abhishek Bachchan said that his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and he are still in talks with Anurag Kashyap for his upcoming project

  | June 12, 2017 21:06 IST (New Delhi)
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek and Aishwarya last co-starred in Raavan (Image courtesy: Abhishek Bachchan)

Highlights

  • "That film is not Anurag's, he will be producing it," said Abhishek
  • "We can't announce anything yet," said Abhishek
  • "It is better if the film's producer announces it," said Abhishek
Actor Abhishek Bachchan told news agency PTI that his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and he are still in talks with Anurag Kashyap for his upcoming project and he would prefer if the producer made the final announcement. Earlier, it was reported that the couple had been approached by the 44-year-old filmmaker for his next film, titled Gulab Jamun. "That film is not Anurag's film. It is by a new director and he (Anurag) will be producing it. We are still discussing it. We can't announce anything yet. I have always maintained that it is better if the film's producer announces it," PTI quoted Abhishek Bachchan as saying.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have co-starred in films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan and Guru before getting married in 2007. After that, they featured together in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar Raj and Mani Ratnam's Raavan.

Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with 2000 movie Refugee, directed by JP Dutta. The Dhoom actor told PTI that he 'owes' the 67-year-old filmmaker everything.

"After few months of the release of Border JP saab came to me and offered me my first film. I am here as an actor today because of him and JP films. I owe them everything," PTI quoted Abhishek Bachchan as saying.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Sjid-Farhad's Housefull 3, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri and Lisa Haydon. He has been roped in by Ronnie Screwvala for his next project. Abhishek is also committed to working with Nishikant Kamat. His other upcoming films are - Lefty, directed by Prabhu Deva and Bachchan Singh, directed by Priyadarshan.

(With PTI inputs)

 

