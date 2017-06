Abhishek Bachchan On Film With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Still In Talks With Anurag Kashyap

Actor Abhishek Bachchan told news agency PTI that his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and he are still in talks with Anurag Kashyap for his upcoming project and he would prefer if the producer made the final announcement. Earlier, it was reported that the couple had been approached by the 44-year-old filmmaker for his next film, titled. "That film is not Anurag's film. It is by a new director and he (Anurag) will be producing it. We are still discussing it. We can't announce anything yet. I have always maintained that it is better if the film's producer announces it," PTI quoted Abhishek Bachchan as saying. Aishwarya and Abhishek have co-starred in films likeandbefore getting married in 2007. After that, they featured together in Ram Gopal Varma'sand Mani Ratnam'sAbhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with 2000 movie, directed by JP Dutta. Theactor told PTI that he 'owes' the 67-year-old filmmaker everything."After few months of the release ofJPcame to me and offered me my first film. I am here as an actor today because of him and JP films. I owe them everything," PTI quoted Abhishek Bachchan as saying.Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Sjid-Farhad's, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri and Lisa Haydon. He has been roped in by Ronnie Screwvala for his next project. Abhishek is also committed to working with Nishikant Kamat . His other upcoming films are -, directed by Prabhu Deva and, directed by Priyadarshan.(With PTI inputs)