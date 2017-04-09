Abhishek Bachchan Shares A Flashback Picture On Mother Jaya Bachchan's Birthday

See the picture shared by Abhishek Bachchan here:
Shabana Azmi also wished Jaya Bachchan on Twitter. The 66-year-old actress wrote that Jaya Bachchan's performance in the FTII film Suman inspired her to become an actress.
Read Shabana Azmi's tweet below:
Salgirah mubarak #JayaBachchan i joined films bcoz of FTII film Suman in which u played the lead with such freshnesspic.twitter.com/o511ZXQFXd? Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 9, 2017
After her marriage to superstar Amitabh Bachchan and birth of her children - Shweta and Abhishek, Jaya Bachchan took a sabbatical from films. In 1998, she returned to acting with Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa. Since then, Jaya Bachchan has featured in films like - Fiza (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001) and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003).
Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in 2016 movie Housefull 3. The film, directed by Sajid-Farhad, also featured Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Lisa Haydon in lead roles. His other upcoming projects are - Ronnie Screwvala's next venture, Priyadarshan's Bachchan Singh, Prabhu Deva's Lefty and Nishikant Kamat's yet-to-be titled film.