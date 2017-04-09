Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Abhishek Bachchan Shares A Flashback Picture On Mother Jaya Bachchan's Birthday

Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback picture of Jaya Bachchan on her 69th birthday. The 41-year-old actor wrote: ""Happy birthday Ma. No matter what one writes, it'll never be enough to be able to express what you mean to me. I Love you!(sic)"

  | April 09, 2017 16:57 IST (New Delhi)
Jaya Bachchan

Abhishek and Jaya Bachchan photographed in Mumbai (Image courtesy: Abhishek Bachchan)

Highlights

  • Shabana Azmi also wished Jaya Bachchan on Twitter
  • Shabana wrote that Jaya Bachchan inspired her to join the film industry
  • Jaya Bachchan was last seen in 2003 movie Kal Ho Naa Ho
Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared an adorable message for his mother on her 69th birthday. The 41-year-old actor shared a throwback picture of Jaya Bachchan expressing his love for her. The beautiful black and white picture shared by Abhishek, has been captioned: "Happy birthday Ma. No matter what one writes, it'll never be enough to be able to express what you mean to me. I Love you!(sic)" Jaya Bachchanis recognized as one of the finest actresses of her time. She has won eight Filmfare Awards - including three for Best Actress and three for Best Supporting Actress. In 1992, Jaya Bachchan was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government Of India.

See the picture shared by Abhishek Bachchan here:
 


Shabana Azmi also wished Jaya Bachchan on Twitter. The 66-year-old actress wrote that Jaya Bachchan's performance in the FTII film Suman inspired her to become an actress.

Read Shabana Azmi's tweet below:
 

After her marriage to superstar Amitabh Bachchan and birth of her children - Shweta and Abhishek, Jaya Bachchan took a sabbatical from films. In 1998, she returned to acting with Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa. Since then, Jaya Bachchan has featured in films like - Fiza (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001) and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003).

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in 2016 movie Housefull 3. The film, directed by Sajid-Farhad, also featured Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Lisa Haydon in lead roles. His other upcoming projects are - Ronnie Screwvala's next venture, Priyadarshan's Bachchan Singh, Prabhu Deva's Lefty and Nishikant Kamat's yet-to-be titled film.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement