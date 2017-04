Abhishek Bachchan Shares A Flashback Picture On Mother Jaya Bachchan's Birthday

Happy birthday Ma. No matter what one writes, it'll never be enough to be able to express what you mean to me. I Love you! A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:03pm PDT

Salgirah mubarak #JayaBachchan i joined films bcoz of FTII film Suman in which u played the lead with such freshnesspic.twitter.com/o511ZXQFXd ? Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 9, 2017

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared an adorable message for his mother on her 69th birthday. The 41-year-old actor shared a throwback picture of Jaya Bachchan expressing his love for her. The beautiful black and white picture shared by Abhishek, has been captioned: "Happy birthday Ma. No matter what one writes, it'll never be enough to be able to express what you mean to me. I Love you!(sic)" Jaya Bachchanis recognized as one of the finest actresses of her time. She has won eight Filmfare Awards - including three for Best Actress and three for Best Supporting Actress. In 1992, Jaya Bachchan was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government Of India.See the picture shared by Abhishek Bachchan here:Shabana Azmi also wished Jaya Bachchan on Twitter. The 66-year-old actress wrote that Jaya Bachchan's performance in the FTII filminspired her to become an actress.Read Shabana Azmi's tweet below:After her marriage to superstar Amitabh Bachchan and birth of her children - Shweta and Abhishek, Jaya Bachchan took a sabbatical from films. In 1998, she returned to acting with. Since then, Jaya Bachchan has featured in films like -(2000),(2001) and(2003).Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in 2016 movie. The film, directed by Sajid-Farhad, also featured Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Lisa Haydon in lead roles. His other upcoming projects are - Ronnie Screwvala's next venture, Priyadarshan's, Prabhu Deva'sand Nishikant Kamat's yet-to-be titled film