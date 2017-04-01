Actor Jeetu Verma Attacked In Chittorgarh, May Lose Sight In One Eye

Actor Jeetu Verma, who featured in small roles in Bollywood films like Soldier
and Bodyguard
, was attacked while he was travelling to Jaipur from Mount Abu, reports Mumbai Mirror
. The actor, who played JoJo in Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta's Soldier
, was crossing a forest patch near Chittorgarh when a group of locals started throwing stones at his car, his brother told Mumbai Mirror
. "There is a 40-km patch of forest area near Chittorgarh, which is en route. It was broad daylight and Jeetu was sitting next to the driver in the front seat. Suddenly, some locals started pelting their car. The driver picked up speed but the stones kept coming. One hit the windshield and it cracked. Jeetu's eye was hit and bleeding profusely even as the driver raced away," Manohar Verma, who is an action director, told Mumbai Mirror
. Manohar Verma has worked on films like Airlift
and Madras Cafe
.
Jeetu Verma was later rushed to the Udaipur airport and flown to Mumbai where he was finally hospitalized. The doctors informed Mumbai Mirror
that Jeetu Verma suffered a "fractured eyebrow, required 10 stitches and has lost retinal function." Mr Verma's wife Kusum said that actor Suniel Shetty helped them in their difficult time. "Sunielji
arranged for Jeetu to be transported and admitted to this hospital the moment he landed in Mumbai. Now, we hope that he recovers soon and other travellers don't suffer such horrors in the future," she told Mumbai Mirror
.
Jeetu Verma, 49, own over a dozen horses and has an academy to train Bollywood celebs in Horse riding. He recently worked with actress Kangana Ranaut in Rangoon
and actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in their upcoming film Raabta
.