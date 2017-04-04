Advertisement
Angela Krislinzki to Hrithik Roshan: 'Sorry For Misleading Headlines'

Polish model and actress Angela Krislinzki, who in a recent interview spoke about her close bonding with Hrithik Roshan, apologised to the 43-year-old actor on Twitter

  | April 04, 2017 22:36 IST (New Delhi)
Hrithik Roshan

Angela and Hrithik Roshan in Mumbai (Image courtesy: https://www.instagram.com/angelakrislinzki)

Highlights

  • "I am sorry for such misleading headlines," wrote Angela
  • "When I say mentor I meant someone who inspired my life," wrote Angela
  • Angela: I would like to apologise for any inconvenience occurred to you
Polish model and actress Angela Krislinzki, who in an interview to DNA spoke about her close bonding with Hrithik Roshan, apologised to the 43-year-old actor on Twitter. In her tweet, she wrote: "I respect you a lot sir and I am sorry for such misleading headlines. It's really hurtful. I have admired you as an actor just like millions others but I have been fortunate enough to work with you in two TVCs. When I say mentor I meant someone who inspired my life in right direction. This all began during the press meet of my film, someone asked me how I thought of entering acting inspite of foreign looks, so I replied when I was shooting with Hrithik Roshan, his few inspirational words inspired me. He said work on yourself your acting nobody can stop you. My looks are also different but its your performance is that outbeats anything...that day changed and life and my acting journey began... the article only speaks about how inspirational you have been to me just like you have been to million others. I would like to apologise for any inconvenience occurred to you."
 

The Agneepath actor accepted her 'graceful' apology and wished her the best for her career.

Read Hrithik Roshan's tweet below:
 

Angela claimed in an interview to DNA that Hrithik Roshan was a 'friend and mentor'. She revealed that they had filmed two commercials together and ever since the Krrish actor had been involving himself in her career. However, on Tuesday morning Hrithik posted a picture of the interview on Twitter and wrote: "My dear lady, who are you and why are u lying."
 

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Kaabil co-starring Yami Gautam. He will next feature in Krrish 4, directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.
 

 

