Angela Krislinzki to Hrithik Roshan: 'Sorry For Misleading Headlines'

April 4, 2017
The Agneepath actor accepted her 'graceful' apology and wished her the best for her career.
Read Hrithik Roshan's tweet below:
@angelakrislinzk Yes misleading headlines indeed. Graceful of you to clarify and apologise though. Wishing you the best for your career? Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 4, 2017
Angela claimed in an interview to DNA that Hrithik Roshan was a 'friend and mentor'. She revealed that they had filmed two commercials together and ever since the Krrish actor had been involving himself in her career. However, on Tuesday morning Hrithik posted a picture of the interview on Twitter and wrote: "My dear lady, who are you and why are u lying."
My dear lady, who are you and why are u lying. pic.twitter.com/xydPrKr8nH? Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 4, 2017
Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Kaabil co-starring Yami Gautam. He will next feature in Krrish 4, directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.