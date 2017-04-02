Actress Shamita Shetty's Comeback After 9 Years Will Be With A Web Series

In the web series, Shamita will reportedly feature in a role that will surprise viewers. The web series is expected to be a comedy thriller to be produced by Viacom, reports Mid-Day.
Meanwhile, Shamita shared a video on Twitter in which she can be seen getting ready for her first day of shoot. "Getting ready for my first day of shoot guys. Very excited about this one and can't wait for you to watch it," Shamita said in the video.
Doing what I love best !#workmode#shootlife#newbeginnings#happymepic.twitter.com/MiAc3XjcTK? Shamita Shetty (@ShamitaShetty) March 29, 2017
Last year, Shamita told news agency PTI that she was hardly given the scope to explore her acting ability. "Unfortunately, I have not been given a chance to explore acting that much. I hope to do that in near future. Dancing is fun for me. It keeps me really happy," Shamita told PTI.
Shamita Shetty made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's 2008 film Mohabbatein, also starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jugal Hansraj, Uday Chopra and Jimmy Shergill. She featured in a special song titled Chori Chori in Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji's Saathiya and Sharara Sharara from Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.
Shamita has also been part of films like Fareb, Zeher, Bewafaa, Cash and Hari Puttar: A Comedy of Terrors, all of which proved to be box office duds.