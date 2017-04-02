Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Actress Shamita Shetty's Comeback After 9 Years Will Be With A Web Series

"When the makers discussed the concept and her character sketch with her, she instantly agreed to be part of it. Earlier this week, Shamita started attending workshops to prep for her role," revealed a source

  | April 02, 2017 18:09 IST (New Delhi)
Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty photographed in Mumbai (courtesy: shamitashetty_official )

Highlights

  • Shamita Shetty will make a comeback after 9 years
  • Shamita Shetty will feature in a comedy thriller web series
  • 'Can't wait for you to watch it,' says Shamita Shetty
Actress Shamita Shetty was last seen in Tamil film Naan Aval Adhu in 2008. Now, the actress is indeed shooting for a new project, as revealed on her Twitter account and reports suggest that she will make a comeback with a web series. A source close to the project told Mid-Day that Shamita readily accepted the role in a web series and has started prepping for her part already. "When the makers discussed the concept and her character sketch with her, she instantly agreed to be part of it. Earlier this week, Shamita started attending workshops to prep for her role," Mid-Day quoted the source as saying. Shamita, actress Shilpa Shetty's sister, will star in acting-project after a gap of nine years.

In the web series, Shamita will reportedly feature in a role that will surprise viewers. The web series is expected to be a comedy thriller to be produced by Viacom, reports Mid-Day.

Meanwhile, Shamita shared a video on Twitter in which she can be seen getting ready for her first day of shoot. "Getting ready for my first day of shoot guys. Very excited about this one and can't wait for you to watch it," Shamita said in the video.
 

Last year, Shamita told news agency PTI that she was hardly given the scope to explore her acting ability. "Unfortunately, I have not been given a chance to explore acting that much. I hope to do that in near future. Dancing is fun for me. It keeps me really happy," Shamita told PTI.

Shamita Shetty made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's 2008 film Mohabbatein, also starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jugal Hansraj, Uday Chopra and Jimmy Shergill. She featured in a special song titled Chori Chori in Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji's Saathiya and Sharara Sharara from Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.

Shamita has also been part of films like Fareb, Zeher, Bewafaa, Cash and Hari Puttar: A Comedy of Terrors, all of which proved to be box office duds.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement