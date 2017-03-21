Aditi Rao Hydari Says Kaatru Veliyidai Is A Very Special Film

Kaatru Veliyidai's soundtrack and original score composed by A R Rahman. The film's audio was released in Chennai on Monday. Mani Ratnam and A R Rahman have previously worked together in films such as - Roja, Bombay, Iruvar, Dil Se and OK Kanmani.
In an earlier interview to IANS, AR Rahman called Mani Ratnam his 'mentor.' He said: "I'm thankful to the platform I have received because of Mani sir. If Balachander sir had not introduced me to Mani sir, I wouldn't have had this platform."
The trailer of Kaatru Veliyidai was released on March 9. The trailer went viral with over 10 lakh views in a day.
Aditi Rao Hydari made her on screen debut with Malayalam film Prajapathi co-starring Mammootty. She gained popularity with Sudhir Mishra's 2011 film Yeh Saali Zindagi. The film earned her the Screen Award in the Best Supporting Actress category. Aditi was last seen in Fitoor co-starring Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tabu. She received critical acclaim for her performance in the film.
(With IANS inputs)