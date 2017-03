Aditi Rao Hydari Says Kaatru Veliyidai Is A Very Special Film

Aditi Rao Hydari, who is prepping for the release of Mani Ratnam's, told news agency IANS that working with the 61-year-old filmmaker was 'very nourishing' and like 'taking a booster shot of vitamin.' The 30-year-old actress said: "It's a very special film. My life-long dream to work with Mani Ratnam has come true."also features Karthi in the lead role. The film, which has been shot in Hyderabad, Leh, Ladakh, Chennai and Belgrade, is scheduled for release on April 7. Theactress added that she would love to collaborate with director Mani Ratnam in the near future. Kaatru Veliyidai's soundtrack and original score composed by A R Rahman . The film's audio was released in Chennai on Monday. Mani Ratnam and A R Rahman have previously worked together in films such as -andIn an earlier interview to IANS, AR Rahman called Mani Ratnam his 'mentor.' He said: "I'm thankful to the platform I have received because of Mani sir. If Balachander sir had not introduced me to Mani sir, I wouldn't have had this platform."The trailer ofwas released on March 9. The trailer went viral with over 10 lakh views in a day.Aditi Rao Hydari made her on screen debut with Malayalam filmco-starring Mammootty. She gained popularity with Sudhir Mishra's 2011 film. The film earned her the Screen Award in the Best Supporting Actress category. Aditi was last seen inco-starring Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tabu. She received critical acclaim for her performance in the film.(With IANS inputs)