Aditi Rao Hydari: Working With Sanjay Dutt Has Been An Amazing Experience

Recently, Sanjay Dutt injured himself during the shoot in Chambal. He was shooting an action sequence when he hurt himself in the rib cage. Speaking about the incident, Aditi Rao Hydari told IANS: ""He was injured, but Sanjay is a real hero. When he got hurt, the next minute he was up and finishing the shoot. He was shooting an action scene. He is really amazing. He shot an entire action scene in just one take. We have just finished one schedule and soon will start the rest of it."
Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt's first film after he completed his five-year jail term in February 2016. The film, which tells a story of a father-daughter relationship, also features Sidhant Gupta in a pivotal role.
Aditi Rao Hydari is currently prepping up for the release of her film Kaatru Veliyidai in which she will be seen romancing Tamil actor Karthi. The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, is slated to release on April 7.
(With IANS input)