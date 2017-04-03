After Acting And Singing, Priyanka Chopra Tries Her Hand At Painting

See the picture shared by Priyanka Chopra here:
In a recent poll conducted by website Buzznet, Priyanka Chopra has been voted as the world's second most beautiful woman. Priyanka Chopra, who has become quite popular in the West, is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Baywatch, directed by Seth Gordon. The film, which is slated to release in theatres on May 26, will see the Fashion actress portray the role of the main antagonist Victoria Leeds. The film also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.
The entire cast of the film attended the Cinemacon held in Las Vegas on March 29 to promote their upcoming film. Priyanka Chopra shared several images and videos from the event on social media.
Priyanka Chopra is now quite regular on international talk shows such as - The Ellen Show, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She was also a spotted at the Oscars and Golden Globes this year.