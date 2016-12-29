After Dangal, Aamir Khan Holidays With Wife And Kids

Inside Aamir Khan's anniversary get-together in Panchgani

Inside Aamir Khan's anniversary get-together in Panchgani

Inside Aamir Khan's anniversary get-together in Panchgani Inside Aamir Khan's anniversary get-together in Panchgani

Inside Aamir Khan's anniversary get-together in Panchgani

Inside Aamir Khan's anniversary get-together in Panchgani

Actor Aamir Khan, who has always appeared to be camera shy, celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao at a farmhouse in Panchgani on December 28. Apart from Aamir and Kiran, the intimate get-together was also attended by Aamir's elder son Junaid along with actor Amin Hajee, who arrived with his family. Amin Hajee and Aamir Khan are co-stars of 2001 film. The 51-year-old actor safely evaded the prying lenses and we could only catch hazy glimpses of him. Aamir Khan's much-anticipatedhit screens on Friday last week and has had a record-breaking opening weekend. Aamir indeed had a lot to celebrate about with his friends and family in tow.We bring you pictures from Aamir Khan's fan-jam in Panchgani. Kiran and Aamir can be seen catching up with Amin and Junaid (his son with former wife Reena Dutta) in the garden area of the farmhouse. However, Aamir and Amin can only be seen from the backside.Amin Hajee clearly had a great time and posed with his entire family - wife, children and the furry member.Later in the evening, Aamir and Kiran were spotted attending guests inside the house. Aamir can be seen supervising at the dinner table while Kiran was seated with the guests.Here's a look at the special bouquet that arrived for the star couple.Aamir Khan'sopened to rave reviews on December 23. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari,features Aamir Khan as Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh phoga, on whose life the films is based. Mr phogat trained his daughters - Geeta and Babita - in wrestling. Actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra played the roles of Geeta and Babita.also stars TV star Sakshi Tanwar as the wife of Aamir's character. Aamir had put on 25 kilos to play the older version of Mahavir Singh Phogat. He weighed 90 kgs at one point before losing the extra weight for his scenes as the younger Mahavir Phogat. Aamir's 'fat to fit' transformation has been a trending topic since he shared the details of his training regimen.Kiran Rao, 43, has directed Aamir in 2010 filmand the two are parents to five-year-old son, Azad. Aamir Khan will next be seen in, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.