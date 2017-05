After Dangal, Aparshakti Kurrana To Play A Haryanvi Character Again

Actor Aparshakti Khurrana, who is best known for featuring as the narrator in Aamir Khan's blockbuster wrestling drama Dangal , will next be seen in a web series, titled. In a recent interview with PTI, theactor revealed that currently, his focus is to be significant parts of "good projects," irrespective of their genre or format. In Dangal , Aparshakti featured as the nephew (Omkara) of Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, played by Aamir Khan. PTI reports, the upcoming web series will also see him play a Haryanvi character. "Playing a Haryanvi character is easy for me as this is the second time for me after," Aparshakti, actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana's brother, told PTI.Aparshakti, who is also a radio jockey and TV personality, shared that he's religiously been following Haryanvi shows to prep for his character in. "I want to be a part of good projects, be it a web series, a film or a theatre play. I watched a lot of Haryanvi regional acts and videos as part of prep for my role in the web series," PTI quoted the actor as saying.New web serieswill track the intertwined lives of a group of friends, who hail from Haryana. Spread across seven episodes, the web series also stars actors Shamita Shetty, Ridhima Pandit and Gaurav Pandey.According to a report in mid-day is expected to be a comedy thriller to be produced by Viacom. It marks Shamita Shetty's return to acting after nine years and is scheduled to debut in the first week of June.(with PTI inputs)