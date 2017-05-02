After Dangal, Aparshakti Kurrana To Play A Haryanvi Character Again

Aparshakti, who is also a radio jockey and TV personality, shared that he's religiously been following Haryanvi shows to prep for his character in BRO. "I want to be a part of good projects, be it a web series, a film or a theatre play. I watched a lot of Haryanvi regional acts and videos as part of prep for my role in the web series," PTI quoted the actor as saying.
New web series BRO will track the intertwined lives of a group of friends, who hail from Haryana. Spread across seven episodes, the web series also stars actors Shamita Shetty, Ridhima Pandit and Gaurav Pandey.
According to a report in mid-day, BRO is expected to be a comedy thriller to be produced by Viacom. It marks Shamita Shetty's return to acting after nine years and is scheduled to debut in the first week of June.
(with PTI inputs)