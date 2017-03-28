After Naam Shabana, There Might Be More Baby Spin-Offs

Now, actor Anupam Kher, who played the role of a senior cop named Shukla Ji in Neeraj Pandey-directed Baby, hopes for a spin-off based on his character, reported Mid-Day. "It's an interesting idea. It would be exciting if the next spin-off on Baby is made on my character, which I feel has great potential. It'd be great to see the bonding between my character and Akshay's," Mr Kher told Mid-Day.
Meanwhile, the trailer and promotional videos of Naam Shabana reveal that Taapsee is the true star of the film, which reunites of the ensemble cast of Baby with Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Madhurima Tuli and Danny Denzongpa reprising their roles. Manoj Bajpayee, Elli Avram and Prithviraj Sukumaran are the new cast members.
Directed by Shivam Nair, Naam Shabana is produced by Neeraj Pandey and is scheduled for March 31.