After Ranveer Singh, Look Who Visited Ajay Devgn On The Sets Of Golmaal Again

Smurfs visited the sets of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Golmaal Again. The entire cast and crew of the film posed for a happy picture with them

  March 22, 2017 18:11 IST
Golmaal Again

Ranveer Singh photographed with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty (Courtesy: GolmaalMovie )

A day after actor Ranveer Singh visited Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty on the sets of their upcoming film Golmaal Again, the cast and the crew today welcomed Smurfs on the sets. The pictures of Golmaal Again's cast with the 'adorable' Smurfs were shared on Twitter by an unverified account purporting to be the official handle of the film. The Smurfs 'spread happiness everywhere' and Parineeti Chopra seemed be most excited. The caption reads: "Spreading happiness everywhere! Team #GolmaalAgain strike a pose with the adorable #Smurfs!" Golmaal Again is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty's blockbuster comedy series that began with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006.

The original cast Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu have been joined by Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and Neil Nitin Mukesh in Golmaal Again.

The shooting of the film began earlier in March.

Golmaal Again comes seven years after Golmaal 3 released. Rimi Sen was the leading lady in Golmaal: Fun Unlimited while Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently on maternity leave, featured in the second and the third series of the film.

On Rohit Shetty's birthday earlier this month, the entire cast of the film was revealed. Ajay Devgn posted an image of the Golmaal Again stars as they posed for a happy 'family' picture. The Golmaal films have been hugely successful at the box office. Golmaal Again is expected to release on Diwali this year. The film will clash at the box office with Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Amitabh Bachchan's Aankhein.
 

