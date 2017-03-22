After Ranveer Singh, Look Who Visited Ajay Devgn On The Sets Of Golmaal Again

Check out the picture here:
The original cast Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu have been joined by Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and Neil Nitin Mukesh in Golmaal Again.
The shooting of the film began earlier in March.
Golmaal Again comes seven years after Golmaal 3 released. Rimi Sen was the leading lady in Golmaal: Fun Unlimited while Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently on maternity leave, featured in the second and the third series of the film.
On Rohit Shetty's birthday earlier this month, the entire cast of the film was revealed. Ajay Devgn posted an image of the Golmaal Again stars as they posed for a happy 'family' picture. The Golmaal films have been hugely successful at the box office. Golmaal Again is expected to release on Diwali this year. The film will clash at the box office with Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Amitabh Bachchan's Aankhein.