After Ranveer Singh, Look Who Visited Ajay Devgn On The Sets Of Golmaal Again

A day after actor Ranveer Singh visited Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty on the sets of their upcoming film Golmaal Again , the cast and the crew today welcomed Smurfs on the sets. The pictures of's cast with the 'adorable' Smurfs were shared on Twitter by an unverified account purporting to be the official handle of the film. The Smurfs 'spread happiness everywhere' and Parineeti Chopra seemed be most excited. The caption reads: "Spreading happiness everywhere! Team #GolmaalAgain strike a pose with the adorable #Smurfs!"is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty's blockbuster comedy series that began within 2006.Check out the picture here:And here Parineeti got a change to strike a pose alone with the Smurfs:The original cast Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu have been joined by Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and Neil Nitin Mukesh inThe shooting of the film began earlier in March. Golmaal Again comes seven years after Golmaal 3 released . Rimi Sen was the leading lady inwhile Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently on maternity leave, featured in the second and the third series of the film.On Rohit Shetty's birthday earlier this month, the entire cast of the film was revealed. Ajay Devgn posted an image of thestars as they posed for a happy 'family' picture. Thefilms have been hugely successful at the box office.is expected to release on Diwali this year. The film will clash at the box office with Rajinikanth'sand Amitabh Bachchan's