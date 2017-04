After Vinod Khanna's Death, Karan Johar Cancels Baahubali Premiere As 'Mark Of Respect'

As a mark of respect to our beloved Vinod Khanna the entire team of Baahubali has decided to cancel the premiere tonight... - Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 27, 2017

Filmmaker Karan Johar announced that the premiere of upcoming filmhas been cancelled as a "mark of respect" to veteran actor Vinod Khanna, who died after a battle with bladder cancer on Thursday in Mumbai. The makers said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved, the legendary Vinod Khanna. The demise has come as a huge shock to all of us. As a mark of respect for our dearly departed, the premiere event ofis now cancelled. Love and remembrance, Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli and the entire team of Baahubali," read a statement, reports IANS. Karan Johar, who is distributing the SS Rajamouli-directedin Hindi, also tweeted: "As a mark of respect to our beloved Vinod Khanna the entire team ofhas decided to cancel the premiere tonight (sic)."stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnana and Sathyaraj. The film will release worldwide on April 28.Meanwhile, celebrities have reacted with grief on Twitter. Rishi Kapoor shared pictures of hisco-star and wrote: " Will miss you Amar . RIP. (sic)" Superstar Rajinikanth, who has worked with Mr Khanna in films likeand, tweeted: "My dear friend Vinod Khanna... will miss you, RIP. My heartfelt condolences to the family. (sic)"Meanwhile, HN Reliance Foundation where Vinod Khanna was admitted earlier in April released a statement saying: "Veteran actor and Member of Parliament Mr. Vinod Khanna, who was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital breathed his last at 11.20 am due to advanced bladder carcinoma."Vinod Khanna debuted in 1968 film, and went on to star in films likeand. He also featured in Salman Khan'sseries and was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in 2015'sVinod Khanna was married twice. He has two sons, Rahul and Akshaye, with first wife Geetanjali, and a son and daughter with second wife Kavita, who survives him.