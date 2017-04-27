Advertisement
After Vinod Khanna's Death, Karan Johar Cancels Baahubali Premiere As 'Mark Of Respect'

Karan Johar tweeted: "As a mark of respect to our beloved Vinod Khanna the entire team of Baahubali has decided to cancel the premiere tonight"

  | April 27, 2017 14:12 IST (New Delhi)
Vinod Khanna

Vinod Khanna (L) in Dilwale. (Image courtesy (R): Karan Johar)

Highlights

  • Karan Johar is the distributor of Baahubali's Hindi version
  • He canceled it soon after the news of Vinod Khanna's death
  • Baahubali 2 releases worldwide on April 28
Filmmaker Karan Johar announced that the premiere of upcoming film Baahubali: The Conclusion has been cancelled as a "mark of respect" to veteran actor Vinod Khanna, who died after a battle with bladder cancer on Thursday in Mumbai. The makers said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved, the legendary Vinod Khanna. The demise has come as a huge shock to all of us. As a mark of respect for our dearly departed, the premiere event of Baahubali : The Conclusion is now cancelled. Love and remembrance, Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli and the entire team of Baahubali," read a statement, reports IANS. Karan Johar, who is distributing the SS Rajamouli-directed Baahubali 2 in Hindi, also tweeted: "As a mark of respect to our beloved Vinod Khanna the entire team of Baahubali has decided to cancel the premiere tonight (sic)."



Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnana and Sathyaraj. The film will release worldwide on April 28.

Meanwhile, celebrities have reacted with grief on Twitter. Rishi Kapoor shared pictures of his Amar Akbar Anthony co-star and wrote: "Will miss you Amar. RIP. (sic)" Superstar Rajinikanth, who has worked with Mr Khanna in films like Khoon Ka Karz and Farishtay, tweeted: "My dear friend Vinod Khanna... will miss you, RIP. My heartfelt condolences to the family. (sic)"

Meanwhile, HN Reliance Foundation where Vinod Khanna was admitted earlier in April released a statement saying: "Veteran actor and Member of Parliament Mr. Vinod Khanna, who was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital breathed his last at 11.20 am due to advanced bladder carcinoma."

Vinod Khanna debuted in 1968 film Mann Ka Meet, and went on to star in films like Purab Aur Paschim, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Hera Pheri, Chandini and Muqqadar Ka Sikander. He also featured in Salman Khan's Dabangg series and was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in 2015's Dilwale.

Vinod Khanna was married twice. He has two sons, Rahul and Akshaye, with first wife Geetanjali, and a son and daughter with second wife Kavita, who survives him.

 

