After Vinod Khanna's Death, Karan Johar Cancels Baahubali Premiere As 'Mark Of Respect'

As a mark of respect to our beloved Vinod Khanna the entire team of Baahubali has decided to cancel the premiere tonight...- Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 27, 2017
Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnana and Sathyaraj. The film will release worldwide on April 28.
Meanwhile, celebrities have reacted with grief on Twitter. Rishi Kapoor shared pictures of his Amar Akbar Anthony co-star and wrote: "Will miss you Amar. RIP. (sic)" Superstar Rajinikanth, who has worked with Mr Khanna in films like Khoon Ka Karz and Farishtay, tweeted: "My dear friend Vinod Khanna... will miss you, RIP. My heartfelt condolences to the family. (sic)"
Meanwhile, HN Reliance Foundation where Vinod Khanna was admitted earlier in April released a statement saying: "Veteran actor and Member of Parliament Mr. Vinod Khanna, who was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital breathed his last at 11.20 am due to advanced bladder carcinoma."
Vinod Khanna debuted in 1968 film Mann Ka Meet, and went on to star in films like Purab Aur Paschim, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Hera Pheri, Chandini and Muqqadar Ka Sikander. He also featured in Salman Khan's Dabangg series and was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in 2015's Dilwale.
Vinod Khanna was married twice. He has two sons, Rahul and Akshaye, with first wife Geetanjali, and a son and daughter with second wife Kavita, who survives him.