After Vinod Khanna's Funeral, Rishi Kapoor Rails Against 'Today's So-Called Stars' For Not Attending

The Kapoors at Vinod Khanna's funeral

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek at Vinod Khanna's funeral

Shameful. Not ONE actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna's funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect. ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

Why this? Including mine and thereafter.When I die, I must be prepared.None will shoulder me. Very very angry with today's so called stars. ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

Yes it has been expressed earlier on social media my wife and Ranbir are out of the country. Would never had been reason not to be there ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

Celebs at Vinod Khanna's funeral

@chintskap I share your anger sir. I left the country in the morning. Found out as I boarded the flight. Shame today's stars didn't pay their respects ? kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) April 27, 2017