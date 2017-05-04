After Vinod Khanna's Prayer Meet, Rishi Kapoor Is No Longer Angry

Thank you my film brethren for your solidarity shown towards the Khanna family. Hum mein ab bhi insaniyat baaki hai. Love you all? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 3, 2017
Last week, Mr Kapoor railed against the failure of 'actors of this generation' to show up for Vinod Khanna's funeral. He appears to now have been pacified by the presence of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other colleagues junior to himself and Mr Khanna at the prayer meet. Abhishek Bachchan, who was also at the prayer meet, accompanied his father Amitabh Bachchan to the funeral.
Mr Bachchan, who completes the Amar Akbar Anthony trifecta, was Vinod Khanna's co-star of several films and reportedly cut an interview short when he learnt of his friend's death. He later wrote an emotional tribute to Mr Khanna on his blog.
SRK and Aamir both worked with Vinod Khanna - he starred in 90s film Parampara with Aamir and Saif Ali Khan; SRK's 2015 movie Dilwale was Mr Khanna's last screen appearance. Here are pictures from the prayer meet.
Here are the angry tweets Rishi Kapoor posted last week. It's unclear who he meant.
Shameful. Not ONE actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna's funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect.? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017
Why this? Including mine and thereafter.When I die, I must be prepared.None will shoulder me. Very very angry with today's so called stars.? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017
Yes it has been expressed earlier on social media my wife and Ranbir are out of the country. Would never had been reason not to be there? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017
Several 'young' actors posted condolence messages on the day Vinod Khanna died. Many of them were not in Mumbai - Shah Rukh Khan, for one, was in Canada at the TED Talks and only flew home two days ago.
Vinod Khanna, star of films such as Achanak, Haath Ki Safai, Muqaddar Ka Sikander and Hera Pheri, was also a politician. He joined the BJP in the late 90s and was the Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur in Punjab when he died.