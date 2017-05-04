After Vinod Khanna's Prayer Meet, Rishi Kapoor Is No Longer Angry

Thank you my film brethren for your solidarity shown towards the Khanna family. Hum mein ab bhi insaniyat baaki hai. Love you all ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 3, 2017

Bollywood celebrities at Vinod Khanna's prayer meet

Shameful. Not ONE actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna's funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect. ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

Why this? Including mine and thereafter.When I die, I must be prepared.None will shoulder me. Very very angry with today's so called stars. ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

Yes it has been expressed earlier on social media my wife and Ranbir are out of the country. Would never had been reason not to be there ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017