Ahil Adorably Learns To Play Piano With 'Mamu' Sohail Khan

Earlier, Arpita also shared some adorable moments with Salman Khan from Hong Kong, where the Dabangg world tour kick started. In a post the 51-year-old actor was seen carrying Ahil in a carrier. Salman and his Dabangg team had their second performance in Auckland on Saturday. Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Daisy Shah, Prabhudeva and Manish Paul are a part of Salman Khan's Dabangg tour. The next leg of the tour is scheduled to take place in Sydney and then in Melbourne. The actor is also awaiting the release of upcoming movie Tubelight, which is set to hit the theatres during Eid this year. Tubelight is directed by Kabir Khan.
Salman along with the whole Khan family went to Maldives to celebrate Ahil's first birthday last month. Arpita shared pictures from the birthday party while videos of the cake-cutting session have been shared on social media.
Meanwhile, Salman has also wrapped the shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai co-starring Katrina Kaif. The film, which is a sequel of Kabir Khan's 2012 movie Ek Tha Tiger, will see Salman reprise the role of Tiger, an spy. The film marks the Bodyguard actor's second collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar. The duo have previously worked together in Sultan.