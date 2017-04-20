Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Visit Siddhivinayak Temple On 10th Wedding Anniversary

Here's what Abhishek tweeted:
And just like that.... It's been 10 years! Thank you all for the wishes for Aishwarya and I. Lots of love.? Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 20, 2017
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek got married on April 20, 2007 and the couple has a four-year-old daughter, Aaradhya. Aishwara and Abhishek have co-starred in films like Guru and Raavan. They first worked together in 2000 film Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and later collaborated for Kuch Na Kaho in 2003 and Umrao Jaan in 2006.
Aishwarya Rai also featured in a song (Kajrare) in Abhishek Bachchan's Bunty Aur Babli. After they got married, Abhishek and Aishwarya collaborated in Raavan and Sarkaar Raj. They've also co-starred in Dhoom 2, in which Aishwarya was cast opposite Hrithik Roshan.
Aishwarya Rai took a sabbatical of sorts after 2010 film Guzaarish and returned to the big screen five years later in Sanjay Gupta's Jazbaa and followed it up with Omung Kumar's Sarbjit. She was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The film directed by Karan Johar was a commercial success.
Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Housefull 3, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. He will be next seen in a film directed by Nishikant Kamat, who has made films like Madaari, Rocky Handsome and Drishyam.