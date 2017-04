Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Visit Siddhivinayak Temple On 10th Wedding Anniversary

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai

Abhi-Ash and Aaradhya were colour coordinated

And just like that.... It's been 10 years! Thank you all for the wishes for Aishwarya and I. Lots of love. ? Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 20, 2017

Actor couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on their 10th wedding anniversary today. Their daughter Aaradhya also accompanied them. Aishwarya, 43, was dressed in a white suit while Abhishek, 41, added a bright redjacket to hislook. Aaradhya wore a white suit with red embroidery - matching with both her parents' outfits. The trio navigated their way through the paparazzi amid tight security. Abhishek, son of actor couple Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, thanked his fans for best wished in a tweet and said: " And just like that it's been 10 years ."Here's what Abhishek tweeted: Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek got married on April 20, 2007 and the couple has a four-year-old daughter, Aaradhya. Aishwara and Abhishek have co-starred in films likeand. They first worked together in 2000 filmand later collaborated forin 2003 andin 2006.Aishwarya Rai also featured in a song () in Abhishek Bachchan's. After they got married, Abhishek and Aishwarya collaborated inand. They've also co-starred in, in which Aishwarya was cast opposite Hrithik Roshan.Aishwarya Rai took a sabbatical of sorts after 2010 filmand returned to the big screen five years later in Sanjay Gupta'sand followed it up with Omung Kumar's. She was last seen inwith Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The film directed by Karan Johar was a commercial success.Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. He will be next seen in a film directed by Nishikant Kamat, who has made films likeand