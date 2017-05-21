Advertisement
Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Approached By Anurag Kashyap For His Film Gulab Jamun

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally confirmed that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap approached her and Abhishek Bachchan for his next project

  | May 21, 2017 18:07 IST (New Delhi)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya and Abhishek last co-starred in Mani Ratnam's Raavan (Image courtesy: Abhishek)

Highlights

  • "We have been approached for Gulab Jamun," said Aishwarya
  • "I just started listening to scripts from last week," said Aishwarya
  • Abhishek and Aishwarya have co-starred in films like Guru, Raavan
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who slayed the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, has finally confirmed that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap approached her and Abhishek Bachchan for his next project. In a face time interview with media, the 43-year-old actress said: "We have been approached for Gulab Jamun and they have narrated us the script," reports news agency PTI. Gulab Jamun will reportedly be directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan co-starred in films such as - Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan and Guru before getting married in 2007. After that the duo was seen together in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar Raj and Mani Ratnam's .

Earlier, there were a few reports suggesting that the Jazbaa actress would be hosting the next season of television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. However, Aishwarya didn't confirm or deny the news.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil along with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. When asked about her next project, she said: "Personally I had taken time out for the past five months now. I had taken time out for my mother and my family. I just started listening to scripts from last week and have already liked two subjects. If and when we feel the time is right, we will share that with you," reports news agency PTI.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in 2016 movie Housefull 3, directed by Sajid Farhad. The 41-year-old actor has been roped in by filmmaker Nishikant Kamat for his next project. He is also committed to working with Ronnie Screwvala. His other upcoming projects are - Prabhu Deva's Lefty and Priyadarshan's Bachchan Singh.

(With PTI inputs)

 

