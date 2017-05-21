Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Approached By Anurag Kashyap For His Film Gulab Jamun

Earlier, there were a few reports suggesting that the Jazbaa actress would be hosting the next season of television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. However, Aishwarya didn't confirm or deny the news.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil along with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. When asked about her next project, she said: "Personally I had taken time out for the past five months now. I had taken time out for my mother and my family. I just started listening to scripts from last week and have already liked two subjects. If and when we feel the time is right, we will share that with you," reports news agency PTI.
Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in 2016 movie Housefull 3, directed by Sajid Farhad. The 41-year-old actor has been roped in by filmmaker Nishikant Kamat for his next project. He is also committed to working with Ronnie Screwvala. His other upcoming projects are - Prabhu Deva's Lefty and Priyadarshan's Bachchan Singh.
(With PTI inputs)