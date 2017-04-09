Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Mangalore To Immerse Late Father Krishnaraj Rai's Ashes

See the pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mangalore:
Some more of Aishwarya and Aaradhya from their visit to Mangalore today pic.twitter.com/hITk4DKPCn? Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) April 8, 2017
Aishwarya Rai was also snapped at Mumbai airport before heading for Mangalore. See the pic below:
Krishnaraj Rai is survived by his wife Vrinda Rai, son Aditya Rai and daughter Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
After the death of Aishwarya's father, her husband Abhishek Bachchan thanked everyone for their prayers on Twitter. Her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted to those who offered their condolences.
See the tweets below:
Thank you all for the prayers and wishes for Aishwarya's father.? Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 22, 2017
T 2469 - To them that express condolence on the passing of Aishwarya's Father .. my gratitude .. ! pic.twitter.com/aiLUhiTqxM? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 19, 2017
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in 2007. The duo have co-starred in films such as - Guru, Dhoom 2, Raavan, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and Umrao Jaan. As per India Today reports, the couple has been roped in by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for his next venture, titled Gulab Jamun.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.