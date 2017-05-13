Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Present Devdas At Cannes Again

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be presenting her 2002 hit film Devdas
yet again at the 70th edition of Cannes Film Festival, reports news agency IANS. She will be presenting the film on May 20 as part of L'Oreal Paris Open Air Cinema, read a statement, reports IANS. This will be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 16th year at the Cannes Film Festival. She first walked the red carpet in 2002, where she presented Devdas
with Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Recalling her first red carpet appearance at the Cannes, the 43-year-old actress told IANS, "They made the reception so wonderful by actually creating this little ride up in a horse carriage. Three of us went up and we truly felt like we were representing us. It just felt glorious from the first step on the red carpet."
Actresses Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will also join Aishwarya at the Cannes Film Festival. While Sonam has walked the red carpet various times, it will be Deepika's second appearance
. She had been to Cannes before, in 2010.
The Cannes Film Festival will begin from May 17 and will conclude on May 28. Aishwarya will be walking the red carpet as the brand ambassador on May 19-20, reports IANS.
Last year, Aishwarya represented her film Sarbjit
at the Cannes. Her pop purple lip colour during at one of the events
was one of the most-discussed look ever.
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2016 (Courtesy: AFP)
Aishwarya Rai is married to actor Abhishek Bachchan and they together have a five-year-old daughter Aaradhya.
(With IANS inputs)