Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Star In Mani Ratnam's Next Film: Reports

"I took a break for the past five months because of personal reasons. I'm glad I did. It meant a lot for me personally so I didn't have any professional meetings. I started last week and I liked two subjects already. So, as and when we feel the need and the time is right, we will share the news with you. But I have just started listening to scripts. Until then, I had taken time off for work for my family, especially for my mother," Aishwarya told DNA.
Earlier, Aishwarya revealed that she and Abhishek were approached by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for his next film titled Gulab Jamun. "We have been approached for Gulab Jamun and they have narrated us the script," she said.
Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek in 2007. They together have a five-year-old daughter Aaradhya.