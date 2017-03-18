Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Father Krishnaraj Rai Dies In Mumbai Hospital

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai photographed outside Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

Amitabh Bachchan photographed outside Mumbai's Lilavati hospital

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai outside Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai has died in Mumbai after several days of illness. Mr Rai was taken to Lilavati Hospital weeks ago. He was reportedly in the Intensive Care Unit or ICU. Mr Rai is believed to have been treated for cancer which may have relapsed. Krishnaraj Rai was a biologist working with the army.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her family - husband Abhishek and parents-in-law Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan - visited Mr Rai in hospital.Krishnaraj Rai is survived by his wife Vrinda, daughter Aishwarya and son Aditya. The Rais are originally from Mangalore and later moved to Mumbai. Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan have a five-year-old daughter named Aaradhya.