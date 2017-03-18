Advertisement
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Father Krishnaraj Rai Dies In Mumbai Hospital

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai was admitted at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital weeks ago. He was reportedly in the Intensive Care Unit or ICU

  | March 18, 2017 19:23 IST (New Delhi)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photographed with her father in Mumbai (Image courtesy: MovieTalkies )

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai has died in Mumbai after several days of illness. Mr Rai was taken to Lilavati Hospital weeks ago. He was reportedly in the Intensive Care Unit or ICU. Mr Rai is believed to have been treated for cancer which may have relapsed. Krishnaraj Rai was a biologist working with the army.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her family - husband Abhishek and parents-in-law Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan - visited Mr Rai in hospital.
 
abhishek aishwarya

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai photographed outside Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

 
amitabh

Amitabh Bachchan photographed outside Mumbai's Lilavati hospital

 
abhishek

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai outside Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital



Krishnaraj Rai is survived by his wife Vrinda, daughter Aishwarya and son Aditya. The Rais are originally from Mangalore and later moved to Mumbai. Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan have a five-year-old daughter named Aaradhya.
 

