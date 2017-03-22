Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Husband Abhishek Thanks Everyone For Prayers After Her Father's Death

Here's what Abhishek posted:
Thank you all for the prayers and wishes for Aishwarya's father.? Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 22, 2017
A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, thanking everyone for their wishes. "To them that express condolence on the passing of Aishwarya's father, my gratitude," he wrote.
T 2469 - To them that express condolence on the passing of Aishwarya's Father .. my gratitude .. ! pic.twitter.com/aiLUhiTqxM? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 19, 2017
On his official blog, Mr Bachchan wrote an emotional post on "Death.. the inevitable end." He posted, "That call you wait anxiously knowing that it will come, and come it does to end all other calls .. glimpses of reactions in the mind, of the lost one, of those that shall reflect on the lost one .. and suddenly then in the midst of sorrow and grief among the grieved and grieving .."
Abhishek Bachchan married Aishwarya Rai in April 2007. They have co-starred in films like Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Guru, Dhoom and Raavan. Abhishek and Aishwarya have a 5-year-old daughter named Aaradhya.
Krishnaraj and Vrinda Rai also have a son named Aditya.