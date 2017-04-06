Advertisement
Aiyaary: Sidharth Malhotra Says He Is 'Thrilled' To Work With Neeraj Pandey

Sidharth Malhotra unveiled the poster of upcoming film Aiyaary on social media on Thursday. The 31-year-old actor said that he's 'looking forward' to start shoot

  | April 06, 2017 20:43 IST (New Delhi)
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth was last seen in Baar Baar Dekho (Image courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra)

Highlights

  • Sidharth: Neeraj always brings an element of reality to his content
  • "It is going to be very interesting," said Sidharth Malhotra
  • Aiyaary is scheduled to release on January 26, 2018
Sidharth Malhotra unveiled the poster of upcoming film Aiyaary on social media on Thursday. The 31-year-old actor, who is elated to be a part of Neeraj Pandey's film, told news agency IANS that he is 'looking forward' to begin shoot. "I am really thrilled to work with Neeraj as he always brings an element of reality to his content. It is going to be very interesting, looking forward to start shooting," Sidharth said in a statement to IANS. , which is slated to release on January 26, 2018, is based on true events. The film, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee in lead role, resolves around the relationship between a mentor and a protege. Neeraj Pandey will begin shooting for Aiyaary from May. The film, which will be produced by Shital Bhatia, is going to be shot in Delhi, London and Kashmir.

Check out the Aiyaary poster shared by Sidharth Malhotra below:
 
 

Really excited to be in Neeraj pandeys next #aiyaary ! Releasing 26th January 2018 ! @neerajpofficial

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on



Sidharth Malhotra made his Bollywood debut with 2012 movie Student of the Year. The film, directed by Karan Johar, also starred Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Sidharth was last seen in Baar Baar Dekho opposite Katrina Kaif. The film marked Nitya Mehra's debut as a director in Hindi cinema.

Sidharth Malhotra is currently busy filming for Ittefaq. The film, which is a remake of the 1969 movie of the same name, also stars Sonakshi Sinha. He will also feature in Siddharth Anand's Reloaded opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is a sequel to 2014 movie Bang Bang! starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. Sidharth Malhotra is also committed to working with Mohit Suri in Aashiqui 3.

(With IANS inputs)

 

