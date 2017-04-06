Aiyaary: Sidharth Malhotra Unveils The First Poster Of The Film

Check out the first poster of Sidharth Malhotra's film Aiyaary here:
Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is well known for his movies - A Wednesday!, Special 26 and Baby. His last film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story starring Sushant Singh Rajput became a critical and commercial success. The film is the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2016 in India.
Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho co-starring Katrina Kaif. He is currently shooting for Abhay Chopra's Ittefaq opposite Sonakshi Sinha. The film is a remake of 1969 film of the same name. He will also feature in Reloaded, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, is a sequel to the 2014 movie Bang Bang.
Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Naam Shabana co-starring Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu. The film was a spin-off to 2015 movie Baby. He will next be seen in Sarkar 3, directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film is the third installment of the Sarkar series. Sarkar 3 also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam.