Aiyaary: Sidharth Malhotra Unveils The First Poster Of The Film

Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared the first poster of his upcoming film, directed by Neeraj Pandey on social media. The intriguing poster shared by the 32-year-old actor reads that the movie is based on true events. Theactor captioned the image as: "Really excited to be in Neeraj pandeys next #aiyaary ! Releasing 26th January 2018! @neerajpofficial(sic)." The film, slated to release on January 26 next year, also stars Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role. According to Mumbai Mirror reports, the story of the film is set in Delhi, London and Kashmir and the shoot will commence from May.Check out the first poster of Sidharth Malhotra's filmhere:Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is well known for his movies - A Wednesday!,and. His last filmstarring Sushant Singh Rajput became a critical and commercial success. The film is the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2016 in India. Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho co-starring Katrina Kaif. He is currently shooting for Abhay Chopra's Ittefaq opposite Sonakshi Sinha . The film is a remake of 1969 film of the same name. He will also feature in, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, is a sequel to the 2014 movieManoj Bajpayee was last seen inco-starring Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu. The film was a spin-off to 2015 movie. He will next be seen in, directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film is the third installment of theseries.also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam.