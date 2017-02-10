Ajay Devgn Has A New Look In Luv Ranjan's New Film

Ajay Devgn to star in an urban rom-com, produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and directed by noted editor Akiv Ali. A photo posted by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:30pm PST

After his mega 2016 directorial project, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled project, reports news agency PTI. The film is an urban comedy written by Luv Ranjan and directed by Avik Ali. The 47-year-old actor will be seen in an all-new look in this film which will relate with today's youth. Speaking about Ajay Devgn's character in the film, Luv Ranjan told PTI: The way I see it, it's the side of Ajay that comes most naturally to him. His uber-cool personality in real life has seldom been explored. There is a subtlety in his humour that blends perfectly with my writing."Film critic Taran Adarsh recently shared the first look of the film on social media. Check his post here:The film is quirky take on urban relationships and it will see Editor Avik Ali, known for his work inand, make his directorial debut. Avik previously worked with theactor in 2010 movieDirector Luv Ranjan is known for his movies such as -(2011),(2015) and(2013).Ajay Devgn was last seen in his directorial project, which also featured Sayyeshaa Saigal, and Erika Kaar in lead roles. Theactor will feature in the sequel of the 2012 moviewhich is scheduled to release on Diwali. Ajay Devgn will be collaborating with director Milan Luthra in, which will also feature Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal in the lead roles.(With PTI inputs)