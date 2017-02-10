Advertisement
Ajay Devgn Has A New Look In Luv Ranjan's New Film

Ajay Devgn will be seen in an all-new look in an urban comedy film written by Luv Ranjan

  | February 10, 2017 10:33 IST (New Delhi)
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Shivaay, which was his directorial project. (Image courtesy: ajaydevgn)

After his mega 2016 directorial project Shivaay, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled project, reports news agency PTI. The film is an urban comedy written by Luv Ranjan and directed by Avik Ali. The 47-year-old actor will be seen in an all-new look in this film which will relate with today's youth. Speaking about Ajay Devgn's character in the film, Luv Ranjan told PTI: The way I see it, it's the side of Ajay that comes most naturally to him. His uber-cool personality in real life has seldom been explored. There is a subtlety in his humour that blends perfectly with my writing."

The film is quirky take on urban relationships and it will see Editor Avik Ali, known for his work in Kites and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, make his directorial debut. Avik previously worked with the Singham actor in 2010 movie Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai.

Director Luv Ranjan is known for his movies such as - Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Akaash Vani (2013).

Ajay Devgn was last seen in his directorial project Shivaay, which also featured Sayyeshaa Saigal, and Erika Kaar in lead roles. The Drishyam actor will feature in the sequel of the 2012 movie Son of Sardaar which is scheduled to release on Diwali. Ajay Devgn will be collaborating with director Milan Luthra in Baadshaho, which will also feature Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal in the lead roles.

(With PTI inputs)

