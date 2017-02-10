Ajay Devgn Has A New Look In Luv Ranjan's New Film

Film critic Taran Adarsh recently shared the first look of the film on social media. Check his post here:
The film is quirky take on urban relationships and it will see Editor Avik Ali, known for his work in Kites and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, make his directorial debut. Avik previously worked with the Singham actor in 2010 movie Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai.
Director Luv Ranjan is known for his movies such as - Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Akaash Vani (2013).
Ajay Devgn was last seen in his directorial project Shivaay, which also featured Sayyeshaa Saigal, and Erika Kaar in lead roles. The Drishyam actor will feature in the sequel of the 2012 movie Son of Sardaar which is scheduled to release on Diwali. Ajay Devgn will be collaborating with director Milan Luthra in Baadshaho, which will also feature Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal in the lead roles.
